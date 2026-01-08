Four contestants’ fate in the balance as The Traitors set to reveal next murder

The fate of four contestants hangs in the balance as The Traitors’ latest murder victim is poised to be revealed in the next instalment of the hit BBC show.

The last episode, which aired on Wednesday night, saw Reece, Maz, Sam and traitor Stephen vulnerable to the next murder after they failed to win themselves protection.

Traitor Rachel, and newly revealed secret traitor, Fiona, were seen making the decision at the end of the episode, which closed before the victim of their next kill was revealed.

Thursday’s murder will be made by the traitors in-person, revealing their identity to the person of their choosing.

Traitor Stephen’s fate hangs in the balance of his companions, Rachel and Fiona (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Fellow traitor Stephen’s fate hangs in the balance of the pair, whom they said is starting to be seen as suspicious by their fellow players.

As they stood in the turret and discussed their options, Rachel said: “He’s starting to get a little bit of heat on him. So it’s Sam, Reece and Maz.”

This is the third time civil servant Maz has been on the traitors’ shortlist.

Fiona said: “I find Sam more dangerous than Maz.”

She went on to describe the 34-year-old account manager as “very astute” and said: “I think he is watching and very subtly making suggestions.”

Sweet shop assistant Reece is one of the contestants on the shortlist to be the traitors’ next kill (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

The two also debated the fate of sweet shop assistant Reece, however, Rachel said that some of the contestants believe he is a faithful.

As they wrote down their next victims’ name, Rachel admitted she prefers murdering in the turret where none of the other players can see her, to which Fiona said: “I think it’s nice to look at them and tell them.”

The discussion ended with Rachel saying she thinks they put the right person in the grave.

The Traitors next kill will be revealed as the show continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 8 at 8pm.