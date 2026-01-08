Cat Burns celebrates start of her ‘new life’ after breast reduction surgery

Singer Cat Burns has celebrated the start of her “new life” after breast reduction surgery.

Burns, 25, who recently appeared in the first celebrity spin-off series of the hit BBC one show The Traitors, said she has undergone surgery after years of discomfort.

Burns shared the news in a post on her Instagram story and said she was “overwhelmed” with happiness and relief after struggling with her body since she was 12.

Cat Burns at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball (Ian West/PA)

Burns said: “Was going back and forth on whether I was gonna share this but I know I’ve built an understanding community of people!

“I’ve just come out of my breast reduction surgery!

“Had a big fat cry once I saw mum sisty and Sarah (joyful tears btw the amount of relief and happiness I feel is overwhelming).

“I’ve always struggled with my boobies since they arrived on my chest at like 12, they caused me so much pain when exercising and I deeply hated the oversexualisation it brought.

“I tried so many different ways to work with my body and wear different bras etc but I thought while I’m young and healthy and by the universes grace am able to go (through with) this surgery, I want to love my body going into the next part of my life!

Alan Carr and Cat Burns (Ian West/PA)

“Today marks the start of my new life!

“Surgery went really well. I did affirmations before and after and I’m feeling ok.”

Burns was banished in the final of the BBC reality gameshow as part of a team of traitors completed by TV presenter Jonathan Ross and comedian Alan Carr, who was the show’s eventual winner.

After the show she released her second album, How To Be Human and was named the most searched-for female musician on Google in the UK in 2025.