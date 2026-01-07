The Vivienne’s sister hopes to honour the late star’s legacy by helping others

The Vivienne’s sister Chanel Williams has spoken about honouring her late brother’s legacy through helping other people.

The Vivienne, also known as James Lee Williams, died a year ago aged 32 from misadventure after suffering cardio respiratory arrest after taking ketamine.

Since their death, Williams has been an avid campaigner and worked to raise better awareness around the dangers of the drug.

The Vivienne attending the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome Party at St George’s Hall, Liverpool, in 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Williams said: “It’s really hard to come to terms with a loss that’s so sudden.

“I think for us we’ve just focused all our energy on trying to raise as much awareness as we can and break the stigma that is around drug use and addiction, and really honour my brother’s legacy through helping other people.

The drag star rose to fame after winning the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 where they opened up about overcoming their addiction.

Williams, however, has said she does not believe the addiction ever “truly left”.

She added: “There were periods of sobriety and we didn’t realise, or we weren’t aware at the time that James passed, that ketamine had become an issue again within within his life.

The Vivienne during a photo call for Dancing On Ice 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I think there’s certainly a stigma around when you say that you’ve gone through recovery and you want to advocate for people that are struggling and then you yourself are struggling, and you’re in the public eye, it’s really difficult.”

Williams, who has helped launch House Of The Vivienne, an addiction support group based in Wales, has urged anyone who may be struggling with addiction to speak out and seek support.

She said: “It’s a dissociative substance and the damage that it does, both acutely and chronically, is devastating.”

She added: “If you’re struggling with any addiction, whether it be ketamine or another substance, the first step is always seeking support and that has really been what we’ve done with the House Of The Vivienne.

“It’s about bringing people together and people knowing that they’re not alone and that there is support available.”

According to addiction specialist Dr Niall Campbell, who also appeared on the show, ketamine use in the UK is an “epidemic” because of how easily available and cheap it is.

He called for greater education and awareness in schools.