The Traitors’ Judy says she will not be happy if daughter Roxy is secret traitor

The Traitors contestant Judy has said she will not be happy if her daughter Roxy, who was on the show with her, is the secret traitor.

Judy was the first contestant to be banished from the fourth series of the BBC reality gameshow after players falsely suspected she was a traitor.

The series kicked off on New Year’s Day with a new twist, a red-cloaked mysterious traitor whose identity has been kept secret from all the players, including the traitors, and the viewers.

The contestants in series four of BBC1’s The Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, ahead of the big reveal which will happen during Wednesday night’s episode, Judy said: “If it’s Roxy, I won’t be happy.”

The pair had kept their relationship a secret while being on the show – and despite leaving early, Judy hopes her daughter goes on to win the show, adding that she has not given anything away.

She said: “We agreed that when we went into the game we would play the game no matter who came out first, and that’s what we’ve done.

Nursery school teacher Netty, who was the first faithful to be murdered by the traitors, also appeared on This Morning and opened up about her limb difference and decision to apply to be on the show.

She said: “Being a forty-something-year-old, I haven’t always seen people that look like me, haven’t had the confidence to go and do you know big things.

Netty, one of the contestants in series four of BBC1’s The Traitors. (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

“Personally, I always like a challenge and I want to do my best. But I thought, if I can help someone just think ‘I can do that too’ then I’ve done something I should be proud of.”

She also said it was “bittersweet” to leave the show so early on, however it was “riveting” to know that between herself and Judy they both correctly suspected two out of the three traitors – Stephen and Rachel.

It comes after barrister Hugo become the first traitor to be banished from the castle after receiving the most votes from his fellow contestants, including traitor Stephen, at the roundtable during Saturday nights episode.

The Traitors returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday at 8pm.