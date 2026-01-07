Secret traitor set to be unmasked in The Traitors

The secret traitor is poised to be revealed as The Traitors returns for its next instalment.

The last episode, which aired on Saturday night, saw the mysterious red-cloaked traitor make their way to the turret.

Their identity has been kept a secret from all players, including the other traitors, Rachel and Stephen, as well as from the viewers.

The traitors were given the opportunity to unmask the secret traitor, if they completed the task of putting a fingerprint on nine contestants they wished to shortlist for murder on a portrait of all of the participants without being detected.

Rachel successfully completed the mission, and the secret traitor could be seen entering the turret as Saturday’s episode closed before their identity was revealed.

Before the secret traitor appeared, Rachel told Stephen: “Whoever walks through that door, we don’t need them.”

She added: “Who on earth is this secret traitor? If it’s someone that I don’t trust, that could have a ripple effect on my entire strategy.

“Can we trust them? Or are they going to blow our game wide open?”

If unsuccessful, they would not have been joined by the secret traitor, who until now has been able to force the other traitors to murder a contestant from a shortlist of three they had sent to them.

Before agreeing to go for the challenge, Rachel and Stephen agreed to never write each other’s name down for banishment at the roundtable if they went through with it.

The Traitors is on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Wednesday.