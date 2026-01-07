Secret traitor finally unmasked on The Traitors

Fiona has been revealed as the secret traitor in the latest episode of the hit series.

Traditional traitors Rachel and Stephen were shocked to see the 62-year-old enter the turret, as she was unmasked during Wednesday’s episode of the reality TV show.

It comes as the pair spent days speculating about the identity of the secret traitor, since the twist was revealed last week.

The 62-year-old has been revealed as the secret traitor (Cody Burridge/BBC)

The pair were successful in a challenge on Saturday’s episode and won the opportunity to unmask the secret traitor.

The big reveal happened at the start of Wednesday’s episode on BBC One when Fiona, from Swansea, lifted the hood of her red cloak to reveal her identity. She then turned to Rachel and Stephen and said: “I was wonderful, wasn’t I?”

Stephen praised her as playing “a very, very good game”. Rachel said that Fiona makes her nervous and said she thinks she will “ruffle some feathers” in her role.

Until now, the secret traitor’s identity has been a mystery to everyone, including the viewers.

The new twist was first revealed by host Claudia Winkleman during last Thursday’s episode of the hit BBC show.

In a series of flashbacks from last week’s episodes, Winkleman was seen appointing Fiona to her new role, to which the contestant responded, “I will do my best to be as treacherous as possible”, before adding she was “drunk on power”.

Following Wednesday night’s announcement, Fiona said: “I’m so thrilled to actually meet my fellow traitors.

“And if the devil could have cast his net, he wouldn’t have had a better three.”

As the secret traitor, Fiona could force the other traitors to murder a contestant from a shortlist of three she had sent to them.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 8 at 8pm.