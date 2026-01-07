Gwyneth Paltrow claims ‘harsh’ press on conscious uncoupling cost her a job

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has claimed the “harsh” press around her “conscious uncoupling” statement got her fired from a film.

The Oscar-winning actress, 53, famously used the term when she announced her divorce from her first husband, the Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, in 2014.

The term was intended to describe an amicable approach to the separation – but made headlines instead.

Gwyneth Paltrow used the term ‘conscious uncoupling’ during her split with Chris Martin (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking on the Good Hang With Amy Poehler podcast, Paltrow said: “I was supposed to do movie at one point and it was right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris, and there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press.

“I think the distributor was, like, this might be too hot to touch.

“So that was great because I was getting a divorce and then I got fired. It was so awesome.

“I do understand why it was so personal for people, because it was. You only see that kind of reaction when it’s personal.”

Gwyneth Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Since divorcing Martin – with whom she shares two children, Apple and Moses – Paltrow married TV producer and Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

She is also the founder of the wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, and is known for starring in the Iron Man franchise, Sliding Doors and the new sport drama Marty Supreme alongside Timothee Chalamet.

In 1998, she won an Academy Award for period drama Shakespeare In Love.