First look at Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 3 as Netflix reveals 2026 films

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is returning as mystery-solving sleuth Enola Holmes in a first-look for the third instalment in the film series, which is coming to Netflix this summer.

The project is part of Netflix’s 2026 film schedule, alongside a feature film for hit LGBT+ series Heartstopper Forever and the big-screen return of 1940s crime drama Peaky Blinders.

It comes after fans saw the 21-year-old bid farewell to her character Eleven from the hit sci-fi show Stranger Things earlier this month, after 10 years in the role.

Millie Bobby Brown will reprise her role as Enola Holmes in the third instalment of the film series (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Enola Holmes 3 will see Brown’s crime-solving sister of Sherlock Holmes head to Malta to solve a new case.

The star rocketed to fame after appearing in the critically acclaimed Stranger Things, and has since gone on to star in films The Electric State (2025) and Damsel (2024).

The films are based on the popular The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer, which reimagine the classic Sherlock Holmes detective novels to focus on his younger sister.

The actress signed off from Stranger Things earlier this month, after the show came to an emotional conclusion almost 10 years since it premiered (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Actor Louis Partridge is set to reprise his breakthrough role as Tewkesbury in the upcoming film, alongside Superman actor Henry Cavill, who will return as Sherlock.

Bafta-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter is also back as Brown’s on-screen mother, Eudoria Holmes, with Yesterday star Himesh Patel to feature as Dr John Watson.

Actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster will also reprise her role from the sequel as criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty.

Brown’s husband and the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, has been named as an executive producer on the project.

The couple tied the knot in May 2024, and in August 2025 they announced they had adopted a baby daughter.

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024, and in August 2025 they announced they had adopted a baby daughter (Ian West/PA)

The beloved Birmingham-based crime family the Shelbys are also back on Netflix this year, in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The film will see award-winning actor Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, the ruthless leader of the fictional gangster family, as he is driven back from a self-imposed exile amid the chaos of the Second World War.

It follows on from the show’s sixth series, which was broadcast in 2022, and billed as the final series.

The series finale saw Tommy almost shoot himself after being given false information that he had a brain tumour.

Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film (Lucy North/PA)

Returning cast members include Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Stephen Graham as union convener Hayden Stagg, and Packy Lee as Tommy’s friend Johnny Dogs.

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson and Reservoir Dogs actor Tim Roth are among the new additions.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premieres in select cinemas on March 6 and will be available on Netflix from March 20.

Also coming to Netflix this year is the finale to hit LGBT+ series Heartstopper.

The film will follow on from the series, which follows the story of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, two boys who meet at high school and fall in love.

The coming-of-age drama is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series of the same name.

Heartstopper Forever will follow the couple as Nick prepares to leave for university, and Charlie navigates life at school without him, and will see them face the challenge of a long-distance relationship.

Production details and its release date are yet to be confirmed by the streaming service.