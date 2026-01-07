Cancer diagnosis and return of major character among new Emmerdale storylines

A prostate cancer diagnosis, human trafficking and the return of an old character who will make a “sensational comeback” are among the storylines planned for ITV soap Emmerdale this year.

Following the dramatic crossover episode on Monday night, Corriedale, which saw residents from Coronation Street and Emmerdale appear together on screen following a multi-vehicle crash, new storylines for Emmerdale have been revealed.

The episode also saw the return of Graham Foster and Victoria Sugden while the Dingle family received some tragic news as Cain was diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking about the drama ahead, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “The Dingle family are set to face huge repercussions and Cain is at the centre of a major prostate cancer storyline spanning across 2026.

“Adding to their devastation, Moira will be arrested for human trafficking, with her arrest timed to coincide with her husband’s diagnosis. Their complex marriage will be tested as they face dark times.”

The crossover special ended with killer John Sugden lying in the woods with a gunshot to the head before viewers learned that it was his sister, Victoria, who killed him.

Shaw added: “The truth about John’s death will be revealed, as Victoria’s clever deception, making John’s death look like suicide, will unravel.

“Evil Joe Tate knows the truth and has damning video evidence which he plans to use to get what he wants from the Sugdens, potentially taking control of Butler’s Farm.

“Robert (Sugden) is also in the thick of it, trying to save Victoria by planting evidence.”

In a few weeks, viewers will also learn who out of the multiple suspects is responsible for the death of Ray Walters with a week of flashback episodes uncovering the truth from the night of the murder.

The show will also follow Paddy Kirk as he continues searching for his missing father, Bear Wolf, who was killed by the evil Celia Daniels, with the emotional search and discovery bringing Paddy’s mental health problems back to the forefront.

Meanwhile, Graham’s grand return will have “massive repercussions” after he appeared at the end of the crossover episode in a hoodie before telling someone on the phone: “I am terminating the contract. I’ve got something I need to do.”

Graham, who was killed off nearly six years ago, will reveal what happened to him, but the question will be whether Joe can forgive his father-figure for allowing him to believe he was dead.

Shaw added: “His return will have massive repercussions for both Kim Tate, with whom he shares a complex love and hate relationship, and Rhona Goskirk, who was about to run away with him.”

The truth surrounding Charity Dingle’s pregnancy will also come out as Mackenzie Boyd believes he could be the father when in reality the baby is Ross Barton’s.

Shaw said: “With the baby due in spring, the birth may be the event that finally exposes all of Charity’s secrets.”

Emmerdale airs weekday nights at 8pm on ITV1 and STV as part of ITV’s new “soap power hour” scheduling pattern.