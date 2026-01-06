Stranger Things star says school mates ‘don’t care’ that she was in the show

One of Stranger Things’ youngest starlets, Nell Fisher, has said she discovered her peers did not really care she had been in the show when she went back to school.

Fisher, 14, made her debut in the fifth and final series of the Netflix hit as Holly Wheeler, a role that was previously filled by twins Anniston and Tinsley Price.

The young actress featured in large parts of series five and was seen being taken by the evil villain Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower.

Asked what it was like to go back to school, she told ITV’s This Morning: “In 2024, I was in Atlanta for a whole year. I basically wasn’t at school at all and so going back to just sort of normal life, (after) chemistry tests, all of that.

Nell Fisher attends the Stranger Things 5 volume 1 special screening (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It does feel a bit awkward at first, but I do, I really love my school. I’m a huge geek.

“I think in terms of other people, one of the amazing things is that teenagers actually don’t really care.

“They’re, like, really self-involved. So, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re in Stranger Things, man, oh that’s kind of cool. Anyway, my maths teacher was being so annoying today’.

“You can just sort of skip past it, which I actually found was really nice, that I could actually have a place which was a bit of normality.”

Fisher, who has a British mother and New Zealand father, also said she was too young to watch the series before she was cast in the show.

She said: “I had been lobbying to watch it for a long time.

“But my mum claimed that it would be too scary. She meant it would be too scary for her.

“But I got this audition, so first of all, it was like, ‘Oh, I could be in Stranger Things. That’s exciting’. But my main thought was, ‘Okay, I now get to watch Stranger Things’.”

“So, I just started, like, I didn’t stop, and I went all the way from (series) one to four and, yeah, I just kind of remember thinking what an amazing show it was, and how incredible it would be to be on it.”

The sci-fi show, set in the 1980s, first aired on Netflix in 2016 and became an instant hit for the streaming platform, shooting its stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Joe Keery, to international fame.

The hit series came to an end on New Year’s Day in the UK in an explosive two-hour long episode that ended with a scene showing Fisher’s character playing fantasy role-playing game Dungeons And Dragons in the same room her older brother and his friends had played it during their childhood years.