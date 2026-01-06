Sigourney Weaver and Celia Imrie join cast of new Tomb Raider series

Actresses Sigourney Weaver and Celia Imrie are among the stars who have joined the cast of Prime Video’s new Tomb Raider series.

It comes after Amazon MGM Studios announced that Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner would play Lara Croft in the programme, which has been inspired by the popular video game that centres around the famous fictional adventurer.

Created by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series will see Alien star Weaver, 76, take on the role of Evelyn Wallis, a high-flying woman “who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents”, according to a description.

The Thursday Murder Club actress Imrie, 73, who entertained audiences during her stint on The Celebrity Traitors last year, will play Francine, the head of advancement at the British Museum, who is “focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne”.

The White Lotus actor Jason Isaacs has also joined the cast as Lara’s uncle, Atlas DeMornay.

The actor, 62, along with Martin Bobb-Semple, who plays Lara’s friend Zip, and Bill Paterson, who plays family butler Winston, has been confirmed in a canon role from the Tomb Raider video game franchise.

It has also been announced that Peep Show and Wonka actor Paterson Joseph will play senior government official Thomas Warner, with Pennyworth’s Jack Bannon playing Lara’s personal pilot Gerry.

Among the other cast members are Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, John Heffernan, and August Wittgenstein, who plays Lukas, an illegal raider who “shares history” with Lara.

Sophie Turner will play Lara Croft (James Manning/PA)

Waller-Bridge, 40, said: “Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”

Turner added: “I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model.”

Turner, 29, follows in the footsteps of Oscar-winning actresses Alicia Vikander and Angelina Jolie who have both played the fictional British archaeologist in earlier film adaptations.

Peter Friedlander, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Tomb Raider has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters, and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series.

“With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider.”

Jonathan Van Tulleken serves as director and executive producer on the show, which begins production later this month.