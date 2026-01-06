Si King says he and Hairy Bikers co-star Dave Myers ‘adored each other’

TV cook Si King has said his Hairy Bikers co-star and friend Dave Myers was like a brother to him, and that the pair “absolutely adored each other”, as he remembered him almost two years after his death.

Myers, who found fame alongside King as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died aged 66 in February 2024 after being diagnosed with cancer.

In an interview with the Radio Times, King, 59, said Myers will always be his best friend even after his death and went on to say that nobody else will take his place.

Si King has said there are ‘no Hairy Bikers without my mate’ (Ian West/PA)

He said: “It’s done. That’s it. The Bikers were plural. There’s no Hairy Bikers without my mate.

“Nobody’s ever going to take his place.”

King continued: “He doesn’t stop being your best mate just because he’s passed away. That’s never going to go.

“We were like brothers: we drove each other mad, because we were two very different people, but we absolutely adored each other.”

The full interview with Si King can be read in the latest edition of Radio Times magazine (Radio Times/PA)

He went on to say he refuses to replace his co-star and friend, and that he wants to remember them working together.

He said: “I don’t want to look in the rear-view mirror of my motorcycle and see anyone else there. It’s Dave, you know?

“And the same when he was leading: I drove hundreds of miles looking at his ugly ass.

“That’s my memory, that’s what I want to keep. That’s what it was about.”

Si King and David Myers made up The Hairy Bikers (Ian West/PA)

Myers and King met on the set of a TV drama in 1995 and they went on to build a friendship and career together.

The pair published a number of cookbooks and presented shows including The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain, The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off and Hairy Bikers’ Best Of British.

King has paid tribute to Myers on a number of occasions following his death, including with Dave Day, a 30-mile motorcycle ride to celebrate his life. It was recorded for the documentary The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone, which aired on BBC Two during the festive period in 2024.

The final Hairy Bikers cookbook, titled The Best Of The Hairy Bikers: Timeless Recipes That Everyone Loves, was published in March 2025, which brought together the pair’s “most loved” recipes.

The full interview can be read in the latest edition of the Radio Times magazine.