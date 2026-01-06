Sadie Sink gives her verdict on the fate of Eleven in Stranger Things

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink has given her verdict on the fate of Eleven following the series’ finale and said it is likely she is dead.

The final episode of the hit Netflix show, which premiered on New Year’s Day in the UK, caused a stir as it was left unclear if the character, played by Millie Bobby Brown, was dead or alive.

While it looked as though Eleven had sacrificed herself to stay in the Upside Down, which was blown up in the last episode, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) spun a hopeful tale, believing her sister Kali was able to cast one last illusion to help her escape Hawkins and the military scientists looking for her.

Sink, 23, who plays Eleven’s friend Max Mayfield, believes this is a story Mike told himself to help deal with his loss.

She told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: “I think she’s dead. I don’t know.

“Is that like a hot take or something? I think Mike’s story is just one last story, and then they say goodbye to childhood, but that’s just one final tale and that’s it.

“I think it’s just like a coping thing… that’s my interpretation.”

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things first aired in 2016 and rocketed its young stars, including Sink and Brown, to fame.

Sink said the cast, which also includes Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin, watched the finale at a screening together.

On Monday, Netflix announced it would release a documentary about the making of series five titled One Last Adventure: The Making Of Stranger Things 5 on January 12.

Sadie Sink attends the Stranger Things 5 volume 1 special screening (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In the trailer, the Duffer brothers reveal they debated the fate of Brown’s character, who helped defeat evil villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) using her psychokinetic powers.

Sink also spoke about the forthcoming Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day, and said it was through online speculation that she found out she had been cast.

She told Fallon: “I found out through online theories, like, before I got cast in Spider-Man, there was speculation online that said ‘Sadie Sink’s going to be in the new Spider-Man’.

“I was like, ‘I am?’. And sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it. So yeah, those theories, there’s sometimes some truth to it.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland in the titular role, will be released on July 31 2026 and there is online speculation that fellow Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast.