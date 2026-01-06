Noel Gallagher says it would be an ‘honour’ to write next James Bond theme song

Oasis’s Noel Gallagher has said he would “absolutely” write the next Bond theme song if he was asked and that it would be an “honour”.

The rockstar, 58, is best known for being part of the beloved Britpop group alongside his brother Liam Gallagher, which recently wrapped up its highly anticipated Oasis Live 25 reunion world tour.

Since the tour ended, Gallagher has revealed he would be interested in writing the next theme song for the spy franchise adding that he thinks it should be done by “Brits”.

Noel Gallagher reunited with his brother Liam last year for the Oasis Live 25 tour (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

When asked if he would be up for writing the next theme song on TalkSport with Andy Goldstein, Gallagher said: “Absolutely, yeah, of course.

“It’d be an absolute honour.

“I think, those kinds of things should be done by Brits.”

He also clarified that he has not been asked, however joked that he would be up for playing a “Mancunian villain” in the film.

The spy franchise is yet to announce who will portray the acclaimed secret agent as well as who will be responsible for delivering its theme song.

Noel Gallagher as Oasis performed at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff last year (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Previous artists who have lent their voices to the action blockbuster include Adele with Skyfall (2012), Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die (2020) and Madonna’s Die Another Day (2002).

It comes after Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson stepped away as producers after handing over creative control to Amazon MGM studios as part of a lucrative deal, with the pair remaining as co-owners of the franchise.

The official film franchise had been controlled by members of the Broccoli family, either single-handedly or in partnership with others, since the first 007 movie Dr No in 1962.

Oasis are known for the hit songs Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, and Champagne Supernova.

Their highly anticipated reunion tour came nearly 15 years after the band’s dramatic split following a fallout between the brothers.