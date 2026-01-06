Netflix’s Emily In Paris renewed for a sixth season

Romance comedy-drama Emily In Paris is returning for a sixth series, Netflix has announced.

It comes hot on the heels of series five which debuted on the streaming platform in December.

The programme follows Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, as she navigates life in Paris after landing her dream job.

Announcing the news, Netflix uploaded a video that makes it look as though Lily, from a phone screen, is blowing out a candle shaped to look like a six that is sitting atop a croissant.

In series five Emily is in Rome to launch an office in the city, and is also seen in a new relationship with luxury fashion heir Marcello Muratori, played by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini.

Series creator Darren Star told a press conference in December: “There’s a lot of places I’d love to visit. But I think the show organically (follows) the storyline.

“The show is Emily in Paris. It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that … (it’s) fun to think about.”

Transmission details have yet to be announced.