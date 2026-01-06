Molly-Mae Hague ‘very proud’ to reunite with Tommy Fury in docuseries trailer

Molly-Mae Hague can be seen reuniting with her former fiance Tommy Fury in a first-look trailer for three new episodes of her docuseries, and said she is “very proud” that the pair are working through things.

In a trailer released by Amazon Prime Video UK and Ireland, the 26-year-old is seen preparing to move in with Fury again, which she called “bittersweet”, as she reflected on leaving behind an “incredible chapter” of her life.

It comes after the couple, who met on ITV dating show Love Island, split up in August 2024, more than a year after their engagement.

The pair have since rekindled their relationship, having confirmed they were back together in May 2025, during an episode of Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

They share two-year-old daughter Bambi Fury, who was born in January 2023.

In the preview, Hague can be seen preparing to move back in with the boxer, 26, and said: “I am very proud of me and Tommy for working through things. It’s going to bring us closer as a family.”

The reality TV star also spoke about her “fear of not knowing what’s around the corner”, as she packed up her house.

In the trailer, Hague was asked by one of the documentary crew if she would have believed a year ago that she would be moving back in with Fury, to which she responded: “I really don’t want to, honestly.”

Hague and Fury split up in August 2024, more than a year after their engagement (Ben Whitley/PA)

The trailer also revealed that Hague had been living with her sister, Zoe, before moving back in with her former fiance.

The TV star said the move had “been lovely”, as it allowed them “to have some real quality time” together.

As well as her personal life, the series will also look at her career as an influencer and founder of womenswear brand Maebe.

At the start of the trailer, the star said: “I’m being offered opportunities now that 16-year-old me would have screamed at.

“I feel very lucky with work at the minute.”

Season one of Molly-Mae: Behind It All won the Authored Documentary Award at the National Television Awards last year (Ian West/PA)

The first season of Hague’s Prime Video series, which picked up a National Television Award last year, depicted the aftermath of their break-up.

Episodes four to six of Molly-Mae: Behind It All series two launch exclusively on Prime Video on January 16.

The first three episodes of series two were released on the streaming service in October 2025.