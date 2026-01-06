Jessie Buckley had the ‘deep need’ to become a mother after filming Hamnet

Actress Jessie Buckley has said her role in new film Hamnet made her feel the “deep need” to become a mother.

In an interview with British Vogue, the 36-year-old admitted that embodying a mother mourning the loss of a child made her feel drawn to becoming a parent.

Buckley stars in the historical drama, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel of the same name, which explores the relationship between William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in the aftermath of their 11-year-old son’s death.

The Irish singer and actress welcomed her first child last year (Jack Davison/British Vogue)

She told British Vogue that embodying someone who had lost a child tapped a “deep need” in her to “find” her own.

The Killarney-born actor tied the knot with her husband in 2023, and they welcomed their first child last year.

She became pregnant shortly after filming for Hamnet wrapped in September 2024, and said her “first time out of the house” after giving birth was to take her daughter to see a screening of the film.

Jessie Buckley said becoming a mother was a big change for her (Jack Davison/British Vogue)

Buckley said becoming a mother was a big change.

She said: “I said to somebody the other day, ‘It’s a bit like being a beetle on your back’.

“A friend said to me, ‘Don’t forget that you’re also a new thing when you become a mother.’

“A lot of attention is given to this little baby but your relationship to the world is new, your relationship with your partner is new, your relationship to your work is new.

“I don’t know what the next story is that I need to tell because it’s seismic what’s happened.”

Jessie Buckley is the frontrunner for the best actress Oscar this year (Ian West/PA Wire)

Buckley also spoke about the upcoming awards season, which kicked off with the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, during which she was crowned best actress.

When asked about the mounting Oscar buzz, she said: “I feel a little bit like a rabbit in headlights.”

Buckley went on to say that she is “totally oblivious” to Hollywood chatter, as she is too busy with parenting and promoting the film.

The full feature appears in the February issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and on newsstands from January 20.