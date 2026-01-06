EastEnders’ Jake Wood in fundraising plea after colleague’s ‘terrible accident’

EastEnders actor Jake Wood has made a fundraising plea on social media for a BBC crew member who is in a critical condition in Colombia after a “terrible accident” in which he fell from the roof of an 11-storey building.

In a post on Instagram, the 53-year-old urged his followers to help raise money for electrician Connor, who works on the set of the BBC soap with him.

The actor called it a “miracle” that Connor survived the accident, which left him in a coma for nine days, and included a link for a GoFundMe page, which he said is to help pay for his medical bills and to get him home.

He wrote: “Connor, one of our work colleagues who works as an electrician on the set, has had a terrible accident over Christmas in Colombia, falling 11 floors from a roof and was in a coma for nine days.

“It’s a miracle that he has survived. He has a family and his mum has flown out to be with him.”

He continued: “Here is the link to a GoFundMe page that has been set up in his name, as money is desperately needed to pay for medical bills and to hopefully get him home.

“He is a top man and respected by everyone here who works at the studios, please help if you can.”

By Tuesday evening, the fundraising page had raised just over £23,000 of its £26,000 goal.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale in the BBC soap, was among the donors on Connor’s GoFundMe page (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Wood was among the names who have donated, as were EastEnders stars Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, Gillian Taylforth, who plays Cathy Beale, and Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell.

Other cast members who have contributed to the GoFundMe page include Pierre Counihan-Moullier (Oscar Branning), Scott Maslen (Jack Branning), Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning) and Francesca Henry (Gina Knight).

Page organiser Victoria Dean described Connor as “a loving son, brother, uncle and friend”, and said he has undergone multiple life-saving procedures as part of his treatment.

She also wrote that the electrician is currently in the ICU (intensive care unit) in a hospital in Colombia, and is in a critical condition.