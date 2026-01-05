Timothee Chalamet thanks girlfriend Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice Awards speech

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet thanked his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and professed his love for her during his acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards.

Chalamet, 30, who has been dating the reality TV star for three years, won the best actor prize for playing the title character in Josh Safdie’s movie Marty Supreme, which follows a young man who dreams of being a table tennis champion.

In his speech, Chalamet, who rose to prominence after starring in 2017 romance movie Call Me By Your Name, reeled off a list of people to thank and said: “You guys are an ultra-talented hard-working group of artists.”

He also thanked director Safdie, saying: “Thanks for crafting a role and his story. Josh, you made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn’t preach to the audience about what’s right and wrong. And I think we should all be telling stories like that.”

The camera cut to Jenner when Chalamet mentioned his girlfriend, saying: “Lastly, I’ll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Chalamet’s win comes after he accepted the spotlight award at The Palm Springs International Film Awards on Saturday.

Jenner, 28, who rose to fame in reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, wore orange to the festival, a colour that has become associated with the film.

Jenner and Chalamet also wore bright orange outfits to the Marty Supreme premiere in December.

This early win could indicate that Chalamet is in the running for an Oscar this awards season.

The actor was Academy Award-nominated last year for his role in Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which saw him win the leading actor prize at the Sag Awards.