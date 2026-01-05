Stranger Things documentary to look at ‘debate’ around fate of Eleven

The creators of hit Netflix show Stranger Things reveal they debated the fate of Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven in a trailer for a documentary about the final series.

A two-minute teaser for the documentary titled, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, shows Matt and Ross Duffer mulling over the series’ ending and tearfully addressing the cast and crew of the sci-fi show as filming wraps.

Brown, who plays a psychokinetic character that helps a young group of friends in their battle against dark forces, can be seen crying during what appears to be a script read through with her co-star Noah Schnapp.

The actress, 21, also reflects on the show’s conclusion and says: “I’m not ready to let go.”

In another clip Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) can all be seen embracing while becoming visibly emotional.

The documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at series five, which follows the group of friends – Will, Dustin, Mike and Lucas – from the fictional town of Hawkins as they attempt to defeat evil villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one final time.

The fifth series, which was released in three parts, caused a stir due to its ending, which left viewers in the lurch about the fate of Eleven.

Ross told Netflix site Tudum: “There was never a version of the story where Eleven was hanging out with the gang at the end. For us and our writers, we didn’t want to take her powers away. She represents magic in a lot of ways and the magic of childhood.

“For our characters to move on and for the story of Hawkins and the Upside Down to come to a close, Eleven had to go away.

“We thought it would be beautiful if our characters continued to believe in that happier ending even if we didn’t give them a clear answer to whether that’s true or not.

“The fact that they’re believing in it, we just thought it was such a better way to end the story and a better way to represent the closure of this journey and their journey from children to adults.”

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix/PA)

After the final episode aired on New Year’s Day in the UK, Brown, who rocketed to fame almost 10 years ago when the series started, shared a black and white photo from the set, and captioned it: “Over and out.”

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things first aired in 2016 and rocketed its young stars, including Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Schnapp (Will Byers), to fame.

The franchise has since expanded into a play, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, as well as an upcoming animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 premieres on Netflix on January 12.