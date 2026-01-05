Son of popstar among cast of Love Island’s All Stars spin-off series

The 26-year-old son of Irish pop star Ronan Keating is among a slew of young singles taking part in series three of Love Island’s All Stars spin-off.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the show follows the same format as the original ITV dating programme, only the twist is that a host of former faces return to the villa in a bid to find their match and win the prize pot.

The new series, which is set in South Africa, will also run for six weeks instead of five and returns to screens on January 12.

Two Love Island winners – Jess Harding, 25, and Millie Court, 29 – are among the cast of the new All Stars series, along with Jack Keating, 26, who appeared on series eight of the show and is the son of the former Boyzone singer.

Court, who won series seven of Love Island alongside Liam Reardon, said: “I think it’s a chance for you to meet people that you wouldn’t normally meet. Sometimes you stick to someone in your same area, or you have a type, it pushes you out of sticking to that type.

“It’s quite special to meet someone that you wouldn’t have otherwise. Rather than a swipe on an app, let’s just vibe in real life.”

Court and Reardon remained together following the series, however split up in 2022. The couple then reunited and went on to host the Liam and Millie podcast until they reportedly split again in 2025.

Two islanders from the most recent series 12, Tommy Bradley, 22, and Helena Ford, 29, will also reunite and return to the villa just a few months after first appearing on screens in the summer.

Ford said: “Apart from the last week in the Villa, I loved my time on Love Island. I want to do it again as it can only get better. Last time I was so upset about it not working out relationship-wise, I hope that I can actually meet someone and stay together this time.

“I’ve got to go for the nice boys and not go for the menaces. That’s where I went wrong last time. And probably just not go to the hideaway so much or talk about the hideaway as much as I did – my poor mum!”

Other islanders reuniting on the show include Harding and Whitney Adebayo, who both appeared as finalists in the 10th series of the show, along with series 11 islanders, Ciaran Davies, 23 and Sean Stone, 26.

The All Stars line-up is completed with Charlie Frederick, 31, from series four; Belle Hassan, 27, of series five; Leanne Amaning, 28, from series six; Keating, 26, from series eight; and Shaq Muhammad, 27, from series nine.

Speaking about the Islanders’ dynamics as they return to the villa, Jama said: “It definitely changes a lot because there can be presumptuous opinions. When they see things online a lot, they will all have ideas of what they think the other Islanders are like already.

“No one knows someone until you spend time with them living in the Villa.

“Their first interactions always tell us so much.

“We see who warms to each other, the friendship groups form straight away and people’s jaws drop when they meet one another because they all have no idea who else is going in!”

Love Island All Stars returns on Monday January 12 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.