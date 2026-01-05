Museum collection of James Bond and Harry Potter props ‘could be worth millions’

A man who exhibits cars from Hollywood blockbusters has said his collection could be worth millions.

Colin Anderson, 61, has owned the Bo’ness Motor Museum in the town, near Falkirk, for 21 years and has a collection of about 40 cars.

The museum is currently exhibiting a working replica of the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car, a van featured in Only Fools And Horses, and a Ford Anglia used in the Harry Potter films.

The Harry Potter car at Bo’ness Motor Museum (Lesley Martin/PA)

Mr Anderson also collects James Bond memorabilia, including a white Lotus Esprit used in the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, which has been on display since the museum opened.

The museum, which is privately owned, attracts about 10,000 visitors per year and obtained charitable status in 2012.

Mr Anderson said three of his sons are actors, leading to connections within the film and television industry.

He previously owned an antiques shop in Paisley, Renfrewshire, and said it sparked his interest in collecting memorabilia.

The museum opened in 2004 on a site which Mr Anderson planned to use as a nursing home, before he changed his business to a funeral directors.

Mr Anderson said: “Being an antiques dealer, I liked classic cars.

A Lotus featured in The Spy Who Loved Me (Lesley Martin/PA)

“The main car is a white Lotus Esprit I bought in the 1990s from The Spy Who Loved Me. We decided to go ahead and collect more cars.

“The Harry Potter car was one of several used in interior shots.

“I have no idea how much it is all worth. At auction it would probably be worth a couple of million.”

Mr Anderson said the museum is a magnet for Harry Potter fans visiting Scotland.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car, which had been on loan to Dundee Museum of Transport but recently returned, was not used in the 1968 film but is a replica authorised by production company MGM.

Mr Anderson said: “It is the only car that has got the working wings on it.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car had been on loan to Dundee Museum of Transport (Lesley Martin/PA)

“It was not from the film itself but was used by MGM. Its previous owners spent a fortune on getting it fixed. I bought it at auction.”

Mr Anderson said many of the cars have been restored and should be roadworthy.

He was inspired to begin collecting props from the Bond films after watching Sir Roger Moore in the TV show The Saint as a child.

Mr Anderson said: “Roger Moore’s tuxedo was put up for sale by his estate at auction. It shows you how much people love Roger Moore as an actor that many of his personal items were selling from between four to six times the estimates.

“I think the best of the Bond years have passed. I don’t think they will be as popular as it used to be. They had 60 years of movies.”

He added: “We didn’t mean to collect Bond stuff but a lot of props are from James Bond films. We have got a rocket launcher from a Pierce Brosnan film.

“A lot of Bond fans do tours of Scotland and visit locations in the films.

The Reliant Robin from Only Fools And Horses (Lesley Martin/PA)

“Some of the film cars are sought after, there is a replica BMW Z3 in the barn, and an Aston Martin 336 which was in a Daniel Craig photoshoot. Goldfinger actress Shirley Eaton signed the dashboard to mark the 40th anniversary of Goldfinger.”

Mr Anderson was inspired by a friend who owned a motor museum in the Lake District and was considering expanding to Scotland.

However when that museum closed, Mr Anderson bought some of the collection, including the Only Fools And Horses van.

A Japanese Buddhist hearse is also on display, with a model of Gollum from Lord Of The Rings crouched in the vault.

Mr Anderson said: “The Buddhist hearse was owned by the Co-op and used to showcase events.

“It is quite an item, when you open the back it is like a gold vault. It came from Japan and was initially a Toyota but converted into a hearse.”

Mr Anderson said his favourite item is the white Lotus. He added: “I like the Roger Moore connection and it is an iconic car.

“It is the sort of car you just want to put your foot down. It is probably safer in the museum.”