Gordon Ramsay’s daughter says speech at Adam Peaty wedding ‘made everybody cry’

A speech by Gordon Ramsay at the wedding of his daughter Holly and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty “made everybody cry”, his youngest daughter Tilly has revealed.

Model Holly, 26, married the gold medal-winning athlete at Bath Abbey on December 27 amid reports of a family fallout in the Peaty family.

Peaty’s mother Caroline and father Mark missed the star-studded ceremony which was attended by celebrities including Sir David Beckham and his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham.

Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty (Ben Birchall/PA)

Tilly, 24, who was a maid of honour, told ITV’s This Morning: “It was so, so emotional, but incredible to see her and Adam so happy. And yeah, it was a big day for all of us.”

Asked if she helped with her father’s speech, she said: “Absolutely. Honestly, I think it was Christmas Eve. I was sat in his room for an hour as he was just reading through it.

“It was just like going through everything, but no tweaks were needed. It was perfect. It made everybody cry.”

Celebrity chef Ramsay, 59, said: “I mean, being a dad with three daughters, you dream of that moment. That moment arrives and, yeah, you’re just like a hot mess.

“But the speech was perfect. It went well, and it was just… you’ve got to be warm, emotional, yeah, it’s just a tough gig.”

After the ceremony, Holly changed into her mother’s wedding gown from 1996 for the reception at Kin House and entered the dinner to Take A Chance On Me by Abba.

Ramsay said: “I mean, honestly, it was a bit of a shock because she had it on for the majority of the night. I don’t know why you need to change three times.”

The bride told Vogue her wedding dress was inspired by Hollywood star and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly, as well as the Princess of Wales.

Megan Ramsay, Bethany Peaty and Tilly Ramsay arrive for the wedding (Ben Birchall/PA)

At the wedding she carried a bouquet of white ranunculus and was accompanied by her sisters Megan and Tilly as her two maids of honour, along with Peaty’s sister Bethany as her bridesmaid.

The trio were dressed by family friend Lady Beckham and wore red silk maxi dresses.

The happy couple announced their engagement in September 2024 after Peaty, 31, proposed while they were on holiday in Crete.

Since the wedding, Peaty has changed his surname on Instagram, updating his username to @AdamRamsayPeaty. Holly has done the same and changed her username to @HollyRamsayPeaty.

The wedding came amid reports of a family feud which, according to the Daily Mail, escalated after Peaty’s mother Caroline was not invited to Holly’s hen do.

Ramsay and Tilly spoke to presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard as they presented This Morning from the programme’s new H Club Studio in Covent Garden.

