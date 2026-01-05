Charity chief praises Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson for sharing news of twins

The head of a charity has praised former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson for “bravely” sharing the story of how her twin babies are unlikely to ever walk.

Nelson, who gave birth to Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiance Zion Foster, said her daughters have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition SMA1 (spinal muscular atrophy).

In an Instagram video post, the 34-year-old said: “We were told that they’re probably never going to be able to walk, they probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled, and so the best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment, and then just hope for the best.

“Thankfully, the girls have had their treatment which, you know, I’m so grateful for because if they don’t have it, they will die.

“But it has just been endless, endless amounts of hospital appointments, I practically feel like the hospital has become my second home.”

Andy Fletcher, chief executive at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “Our thoughts are with Jesy and her family at this difficult time.

“We understand that receiving a diagnosis like this can be devastating.

“On behalf of everyone at Muscular Dystrophy UK and the wider community, please know that you’re not alone.

“We’re here for Jesy, her family and anyone else going through a similar diagnosis or currently living with a muscle-wasting condition.

“We’d like to thank Jesy for sharing her story so bravely and helping to raise awareness of SMA and the importance of newborn screening.”

SMA causes muscles to weaken and waste over time.

It can affect the ability to walk and crawl and can also impact breathing and swallowing.

An estimated one in 10,000 babies worldwide are born with a type of SMA.

SMA type 1 (SMA1) is the most common and severe form of the condition.

Without treatment, which focuses on the altered genes that cause SMA, babies tend to live less than two years.

Symptoms include babies feeling floppy, being unable to raise their heads properly, not sitting and having difficulty moving, breathing and swallowing.

Newborn screening for SMA is not available in the UK, but Scotland has announced it will screen babies from the spring.

Mr Fletcher said newborn screening is the “fastest and most effective route” to a diagnosis of SMA, when treatments can have the most impact.

The charity wants all babies to be screened at birth.

The UK National Screening Committee does not recommend screening but has commissioned work to reassess this due to developments in treatment.

Nelson said on Sunday that her daughters were diagnosed after her mother noticed the twins “were not showing as much movement in their legs as they should be”, and they later began to struggle with feeding.

Nelson said that when she first went to see doctors they told her “don’t worry, it’s fine”, before the eventual diagnosis of SMA1.

Becoming emotional, Nelson added: “The reason I wanted to make this video was because the last few months has honestly been the most heartbreaking time of my life.

“I literally feel like my whole life has done a 360, I almost feel like I’m grieving a life that I thought I was going to have with my children, and I’ll have to be grateful because at the end of the day, they’re still here, and that’s the main thing, and they’ve had their treatment.

“And I truly believe that my girls will fight all the odds and, with the right help, they will fight this and go on to do things that have never been done.”

Jesy Nelson gave birth in May (Matt Crossick/PA)

Nelson said she had made her children’s diagnosis public as she wanted to raise awareness of the condition.

She added: “If anyone is watching this video and they think they see these signs in their child, then please, please take your child to the doctor, to the hospital, because time is of the essence, and your child will need treatment.

“And the quicker you get this, the better their life will be. Thank you for listening, guys.”

Foster also posted a picture of the twins on Instagram, with the caption: “Still smiling through all the challenges. Daddy loves you so much.”

Nelson experienced a series of complications during her pregnancy, including twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), which she documented on social media.

According to the NHS, TTTS affects 10% to 15% of identical twins who share a placenta and “can have serious consequences”.

The condition is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the placenta which leads to an imbalanced flow from one twin to the other, leaving one with a greater blood volume than the other.

Nelson rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 with Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

She left in December 2020 after nearly a decade with the band, with chart-topping singles including Cannonball, Shout Out To My Ex and Wings.

She has released two songs as a solo artist: Boyz, which featured US rapper Nicki Minaj, in 2021 and Bad Thing in 2023.