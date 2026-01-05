BBC’s The One Show prepares to celebrate 20th anniversary

BBC One’s popular talk show, The One Show, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer.

Starting on Monday, the programme will begin gearing up for its special celebrations on August 14, to mark 20 years since its first broadcast.

Viewers can expect to see the show revisit some its most memorable moments as it starts to reflect on the past two decades ahead of its official anniversary date.

Alex Jones and Roman Kemp during filming of The One Show, in the studio at BBC Broadcasting House in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The show, which is broadcast live on BBC One on weekday nights, features topical stories and studio guests.

As it prepares for its anniversary this summer, the show will release content from its archive, and revisit individuals and communities who have been involved in the show over the past 20 years.

This will include members of The One Show Challenge Squad, a group comprised of four young people who have benefited from BBC Children In Need funding.

BBC commissioning editor Alex McLeod said: “We are very excited to be sharing such an important anniversary with our audience and we hope that everyone across the UK will join us in celebrating.

“It will be a chance to look back over some of our most amazing moments and to look forward to making many more.”

Editor of The One Show, Joanne Vaughan-Jones, said: “For 20 years The One Show has been about telling the stories that matter to people across the UK – stories that entertain, move and bring us together.

“As we head towards this incredible milestone, we’re excited to celebrate the programme’s rich history, the people behind it, and most importantly the audiences who have made The One Show what it is today.

“We can’t wait to mark the anniversary in August and to share some very special moments along the way.”

Presenter Adrian Chiles was one of the first hosts of The One Show (Nick Potts/PA)

The One Show was first broadcast in 2006, and was originally fronted by writer and presenter Adrian Chiles and TV personality Nadia Sawalha.

The show has had many hosts in its 20-year run, including singer Myleene Klass, presenter Chris Evans and TV personality Christine Lampard.

Currently, the programme is presented by Welsh broadcaster Alex Jones, Irish singer-songwriter Ronan Keating, radio host Roman Kemp and radio presenter Lauren Laverne.

In August 2025, Jones celebrated 15 years as the host of The One Show.

During her tenure, the 48-year-old has worked alongside broadcasters including Vernon Kay, JB Gill and Clara Amfo.

The One Show is available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.