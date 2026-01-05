Amy Schumer says her 2026 is about ‘self care and love’

Comedian Amy Schumer has said the new year is about “self care and self love”, and that she is moving forward into 2026 with no regrets.

In a post on Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a series of images wearing different outfits, including swimming costumes and dresses, which she said were taken by her mother while she was packing for a holiday.

The US star said she wants to spend the next year appreciating her health and her family, and “have the best year” of her life.

She wrote on Monday: “My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip. And the last photo I’m on the trip. This year is about self care and self love. No makeup. No filter.

“@eres and @therow let’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives. Moving forward with no regrets. Just love.”

The I Feel Pretty star also tagged @midihealth, a virtual health clinic aimed at women in midlife, and included the hashtags “#perimenopause” and “#csection”.

In December 2025, Schumer announced on Instagram that her and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, would be getting a divorce after seven years of marriage.

The couple have been married since February 2018 and welcomed their son the following year.

The star is known for being candid with her followers on the social media platform.

Previously, Schumer has publicly discussed her health conditions, including being diagnosed with endometriosis and how it led to needing a C-section to deliver her son, Gene, in 2019.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, according to the NHS website.

Schumer has also spoken about suffering from perimenopause, the natural transition period leading up to menopause, and how she used weight loss medication to try to manage her symptoms.

She has also talked on social media about her recent weight loss, and it has been reported that in a now-deleted Instagram story, she revealed she has been using Mounjaro, which has helped her lose 50lbs.

She said that she lost the weight to “survive”, after being diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome last year.

According to the NHS website, Cushing’s syndrome occurs when a person has elevated levels of cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone, inside the body for a long time. It is often triggered by the long-term use of steroid medications.

The actress and stand-up comedian opened up about having the condition on the Call Her Daddy podcast last January, where she said that online comments about her appearance prompted her to seek medical advice.

Schumer is best known for creating and starring in the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer (2013).

She has also appeared in a number of films including Snatched (2017), I Feel Pretty (2018) and most recently, Kinda Pregnant (2025).