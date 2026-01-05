Actress Sophie Turner ready for ‘some peace’ after ‘relatively hard 20s’

Actress Sophie Turner has said she wants to “have some peace” and to settle down as she enters her 30s, following her “relatively hard 20s”.

During an interview for Net-A-Porter’s digital title Porter, the 29-year-old reflected on a “hectic” last decade, and said she was ready to “not have that anymore” ahead of her birthday next month.

The Game Of Thrones actress also reflected on how difficult she said it was not being able to stand up for herself against the press, and how this had made her feel helpless.

Turner finalised her divorce with singer Joe Jonas in 2024.

The couple were married for four years, and have two children together – Willa and Delphine.

Speaking about the last decade of her life, Turner said: “I just want to have some peace in my 30s.

“I feel like it’s been really hectic for a long time and I’m ready to not have that anymore. Just settle a bit. We’ll see if that happens.”

During her divorce, Turner was the subject of tabloid stories which speculated that she and Jonas, 36, had different lifestyles.

Speaking about how it felt to have the media discuss her life, she said: “It’s a total fishbowl. And people take so much as fact these days.

“Any article comes out, people go ‘Right, that must have happened’.

“You feel like you’re gagged because silence is always the way to let something die out. But it means that you can’t stand up for yourself ever, so there’s a feeling of helplessness and shame.”

The star went on to say that during difficult times, she did not not read the internet.

She said: “I don’t look myself up, otherwise that would absolutely kill me.

“When everything comes out in the press and it feels like it’s so big, it’s like, let me go and focus on somebody else’s life for a bit.”

Turner said: “As stressed as I am, I know I can get through it. That’s the good thing about having a relatively hard 20s – I learned that I can survive a lot.

“I’m like, there’s pressure, there’s stress, but I’ve been through worse. I have to remind myself that we’re very malleable and we can take on a lot more than we think we can.”

The actress rose to fame as a teenager playing Sansa Stark in hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

Reflecting on her time on the award-winning TV show, Turner said: “Because the subject matter was so heavy, people felt like they could talk to me like an adult. I think I’ve been an adult for a really long time.

“The way you’re treated outside of your job is also as an adult, when you’re still a 13-year-old girl, and that’s hard.

“On the job, I felt like an equal to my peers. But starting in the industry young is not that fun for life outside of set.”

She went on to talk about how difficult it was to be thrust in the limelight from a young age, and said: “With social media, with the tabloids, you can’t, as a kid, process that sort of attention on you or the criticism.

“The scrutiny starts and it doesn’t stop.

“It’s a very weird state to live in, because nothing’s sacred. There’s no room for mistakes. You have to know that everything you do could come out at some point.”

The star also spoke about her upcoming role as Lara Croft, in Prime Video’s live-action adaptation of the 1996 video-game franchise.

She said: “I’m not normally seen as an action girl or strong in who she is as a person. I often play characters that are constantly questioning themselves.

“It’s very refreshing to do something different.”

The new series was created and written by Fleabag star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Amazon MGM studios confirmed production is due to start later this month.