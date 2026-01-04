Ronan Keating says Boyzone tour would be ‘incredibly unhealthy’

Irish singer Ronan Keating has said a tour with former band Boyzone would be “incredibly unhealthy”, and that the reunion shows later this year will mark their “final chapter”.

The 48-year-old discussed Boyzone’s upcoming concerts in June, during which the full band will reunite for two nights at London’s Emirates stadium – the first time since their five-night run at the London Palladium in 2019.

Speaking on Tracks Of My Years, Keating said the band do not want to tour again, and described the two shows as a way for them to say goodbye, adding: “This is it.”

Keating described Boyzone’s upcoming two shows as a way for them to say goodbye (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Formed in 1993, the group is made up of Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham and the late Stephen Gately – and went on to secure six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums.

The group first broke up in 2000, as their members went on to pursue solo careers, before reuniting in 2007.

The upcoming one-off shows, called Two For The Road, will follow on from their 2019 farewell tour, Thank You And Goodnight.

Keating said: “It’s our way of writing the final chapter, saying goodbye.

“It’s a farewell tour. There’s no new music. We’re not getting the band back together again. We’re not touring across the world.

“There are offers coming in left, right and centre to go to Asia, to go into Europe. It’s a blanket no. And this is it.”

Boyzone members Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Ronan Keating (Ian West/PA)

He said the band “feel very similar” about the fact they do not want to go on tour, calling it a “difficult environment”.

He said: “It would be incredibly unhealthy for us to do it.

“We’d take a massive step backwards in our lives. And to come away from that then, there’d be a lot of work on rebuilding ourselves individually to the strong people that we feel we are now.

“We all have our own lives and careers away from the band, but we can come back for that week.

“It’ll be spectacular. We’ll put on all the fireworks and make it magic. And there’ll be tears, but we’ll go out on a high and that’ll be our final chapter written.”

Keating said that a tour would be ‘incredibly unhealthy’ for the band (Ian West/PA)

The Irish star also reflected on the group’s previous farewell tour, calling it a “toxic environment”.

He spoke about how the band had a “huge blow up” on the Tokyo leg of the tour, and got different planes home.

Keating said: “We met up a week later in London to do the Palladium, the five nights that we did, the final shows, or as we thought were the final shows.

“And we all had different dressing rooms for the first time in our careers.”

Speaking about the upcoming reunion, he said: “It’s kind of nice that we’re coming back to do this.”

Last February, the band reunited to promote their documentary series, Boyzone: No Matter What, which explored the height of their fame, the issues they dealt with as their success grew, and their break-up.

Earlier this week, the group came together for the BBC One special, Ronan and Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party.

Boyzone’s reunion shows, Two For The Road: Live At Emirates Stadium, will take place on June 5 and June 6.

Vernon Kay’s show, Tracks Of My Years, is broadcast on BBC Radio 2 from Monday to Friday, from 9.30am to 12pm.