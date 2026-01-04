Huey Morgan to join Virgin Radio after leaving BBC Radio 6 Music

Former Fun Lovin’ Criminals singer Huey Morgan is to host a new show on Virgin Radio UK after leaving the BBC Radio 6 Music in December.

The 57-year-old, who had presented his BBC show for 17 years, will lead The Huey Show on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm on Virgin from January 10.

He said: “I am so excited to be part of Virgin Radio at this very important moment in its history and will endeavour to bring all the best music to the listeners every weekend.”

Alex James will present a show of Britpop classics on Sundays (PA)

Other additions to the Virgin Radio schedule include Blur bass player Alex James presenting a show of Britpop classics on Sundays from 6pm to 8pm, running from January to March.

After delivering a New Year’s Eve set for the station, former Scissor Sister member Ana Matronic will host the Saturday session from 6pm to 10pm.

Virgin will also offer new shows from radio presenters Emma B and Geoff Lloyd, as well as DJ Goldierocks.

Morgan quit rap rock group Fun Lovin’ Criminals, best known for hits such as Scooby Snacks, Loco and Love Unlimited, in 2021.

Huey Morgan, performing with Fun Lovin’ Criminals in 2016 (Jane Barlow/PA)

He is set to release his debut solo album this year.

After his final show on BBC Radio 6 Music on December 27, he posted on X: “I want to thank everyone for their kind words over the last week or so.

“I have some huge news I will be revealing in the new year and it will, apparently, make a lot of you very happy.”

Founded in New York in 1993, Fun Lovin’ Criminals were originally made up of Morgan, Brian Leiser and Steve Borgovini, and sold more than 10 million records.

Virgin Radio UK can be heard on digital radio, the Virgin Radio app and smart speaker.