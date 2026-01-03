Second contestant is murdered on The Traitors

Ben has become the second contestant to be murdered on the latest series of The Traitors.

The murder was announced at the start of Saturday’s edition of the BBC reality game show, which saw the retiree say he was “very sad” to be leaving the castle.

He said: “I’m broken hearted, but I have won anyway just by playing the game.”

Ben has become the second contestant to be murdered on The Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

It comes after Ben, sweet shop assistant Reece, and civil servant Maz were shortlisted for murder by the secret traitor, who is unknown to all players including the three standard traitors Hugo, Rachel and Stephen as well as viewers, during Friday’s episode.

Before the murder took place, Hugo said he wanted to choose Ben as he did not “see a down side” to it.

The standard traitors may only murder one of the three people selected by the secret traitor, who wears a red cloak, each night, rather than being able to select from all of the faithfuls as they have in previous series.

In a humorous moment earlier in the episode, contestants joked about there being a secret detective among the group, not knowing that Amanda is hiding her true identity as a retired police detective.

She smiled as Matthew said: “If we found out someone here was a detective, we would feel exactly the same way.”

Jack added: “Could you imagine if one of us was secretly a detective.”

Friday’s show saw nursery school teacher Netty become the first faithful to be murdered, and faithful child liaison officer Judy become the first contestant to be banished from the castle.

The fourth series of the show follows the hugely popular celebrity spin-off, which was won by comedian Alan Carr in its first series.

The show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, returns to screens on Thursday at 8pm on BBC One.