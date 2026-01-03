Hugo says he hopes traitors win show despite being voted for by fellow traitor

Banished traitor Hugo has said he hopes his former teammates win the latest series of The Traitors despite being voted for by a fellow traitor at the roundtable.

The barrister received the most votes from his fellow contestants, including fellow traitor Stephen, during Saturday’s episode of the BBC reality gameshow.

Speaking after leaving the show, he said: “I do hope the traitors go on to win, notwithstanding that Stephen stabbed me in the front. I think it’s about time the traitors bounce back. So yes, they’ve got my unqualified support.”

Stephen voted for fellow traitor Hugo at the roundtable (BBC/PA)

He went on to say that he would have done the same to Stephen had he been in the same position, remarking that it was “only a game”, and describing him as the “best dressed traitor”.

Hugo added: “I’ve got mixed feelings about leaving the game. I love the game, and I think it’s important that everyone plays to win.

“When I was there, it was such a fun time. I don’t think I fell out with anyone and I didn’t do anything particularly devious or dastardly. So yeah, it was a great, fun time to be there, but a good time to go. Always leave them wanting more.”

The Welsh contestant added that he was “delighted” when presenter Claudia Winkleman picked him as a traitor.

He said: “I don’t think I would have lasted one day as a faithful and in fact, in the turret, Rachel confirmed that she would have murdered me in an instant had I not been a traitor.”

After Hugo left the show, fellow traitor Rachel said she was “delighted he’s gone”.

At the end of Saturday’s episode, it was revealed that the secret traitor, who is unknown to all players including the traditional traitors, as well as viewers, would be revealed after the remaining two traitors successfully completed a challenge.

The Traitors returns to screens on Wednesday at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.