All major sporting events should be on free-to-air TV, says SNP

It is “vital” that all major international sporting events are shown on free-to-air television to avoid excluding much of the population, the SNP has said.

It comes as the Scotland football team prepares to head to North America this summer after qualifying for the men’s World Cup for the first time since 1998.

The team sealed their place at the tournament with a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park in Glasgow in November.

Scotland’s World Cup matches this summer will all be broadcast on terrestrial TV, as were the qualifying matches.

However the SNP said there is doubt about whether future qualifying matches will be free to view after the BBC deal finished at the end of the latest campaign.

With laws over broadcasting reserved to Westminster, the SNP said it is important people can watch major sporting events on TV free of charge.

Scotland fans celebrate qualification for the World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Denmark at Hampden in November (PA)

SNP MSP Fulton MacGregor said: “Scotland’s dramatic victory over Denmark showed us the unique power which sport has in pulling people together and in giving joy to thousands.

“This was only possible because the match was on terrestrial TV.

“For many years we had the ludicrous situation where Scotland’s qualifying matches were only on various pay-per-view channels, whilst all England matches were broadcast on free-to-air TV to viewers in Scotland.

“One thing which has been largely overlooked is that the deal with the BBC to broadcast qualifying matches only ran until the end of this campaign, and it is likely that future qualifying games will once again only be available on paid for subscription services.

“When sporting events are behind paywalls, much of the population is excluded from watching. With the cost of essentials continuing to rise under this Labour Government, many simply can’t afford to fork out for extra TV subscriptions – so it is vital that these major events are free to air.

“At the start of 2026, I would like to wish Steve Clarke’s (Scotland) side and all of our athletes competing in the Commonwealth Games the best of luck this summer.”

A spokesperson for the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport said: “The listed events regime aims to ensure many of the nation’s biggest sporting events are free-to-air wherever possible, while protecting competition organisers’ ability to raise income from the sale of broadcast rights to invest in their sports.

“The Government believes the current list strikes an appropriate balance and therefore has no plans to amend the regime.”

The BBC did not wish to comment.