The Traitors series four opener watched by an average of 6.4 million people

The first episode of the new series of The Traitors was watched by an average of 6.4 million people, according to overnight figures from the BBC.

The highly anticipated BBC reality game show of deception returned to screens on New Year’s Day with its fourth series.

According to the broadcaster, it was the most watched debut episode for the show with a peak of 6.9 million viewers last night.

Claudia Winkleman chose three traitors in New Year’s Day’s first episode as well as an additional secret fourth traitor (Ian West/PA)

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the programme follows a group of 22 contestants – the majority of whom are known as faithfuls – as they try to seek out the murderous traitors among them who kill off players in the middle of the night in an attempt to win a cash prize of up to £120,000.

Set in the Scottish Highlands, the contestants complete a number of challenges to win money for the prize pot and must try to find the traitors and banish them at a roundtable discussion each night.

The first episode revealed a new twist to the game – a secret traitor, whose identity will be a mystery to everyone, including the viewers.

Host Claudia Winkleman selected barrister Hugo, 51, head of communications Rachel, 42, and cyber security consultant Stephen, 32, as traitors, but also a secret fourth traitor.

The identity of the final traitor, who wears a red cloak in contrast to the famous green cloaks worn by the others, will not be revealed to viewers or the other traitors, however, the secret traitor knows the identity of the other three traitors.

Winkleman won the best entertainment performance award at the Bafta TV Awards in 2023 for her role hosting The Traitors (Ian West/PA)

The Traitors has been a ratings hit for the BBC since it first aired in 2022 with its first celebrity spin-off, which aired in the autumn, becoming a cultural touchstone and saw comedian Alan Carr snatch victory from faithful historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed in the nail-biting finale.

The Celebrity Traitors attracted more than six million viewers when it launched on October 8 with its final episode watched by an average of 11.1 million, with a peak of 12 million according to the BBC.

It also made a TV star out of former rugby player Joe Marler, who became a fan favourite with his shrewd analysis of the game and his friendships with comedian Joe Wilkinson and Mohammed.

Winkleman won the best entertainment performance award at the Bafta TV Awards in 2023 for her role hosting the show which involves overseeing the challenges and the roundtable as well as helping to choose the traitors.

The Traitors continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.