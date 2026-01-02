Raye and Olivia Dean top first music charts of 2026

Singers Raye and Olivia Dean have topped the first UK singles and albums charts of 2026 respectively, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

Raye’s hit single Where Is My Husband! has snagged the number one spot after 15 weeks in the UK singles chart while The Art Of Loving by Dean, 26, has topped the albums chart for the third time.

It is the second time 28-year-old Raye has entered the new year with a chart-topper, having been crowned the first number one single in 2023 with Escapism, featuring rapper 070 Shake.

Singer-songwriter Dean has kicked off 2026 dominating the singles chart, with So Easy To Love in fourth place and her collaboration with Sam Fender, Rein Me In, coming in fifth.

The rest of the top five was made up of Taylor Swift’s The Fate Of Ophelia (two) and Dave/Tems’ Raindance (three).

Dean’s The Art Of Loving also topped the official vinyl chart for the most physical records sold.

The Brit-certified gold record is the singer-songwriter’s second studio album and helped her secure a Grammy nomination for best new artist.

Elsewhere in the albums chart, US pop star Sabrina Carpenter took the number two spot with Man’s Best Friend, following the release of its bonus track version.

Singer Taylor Swift came in third place with her album The Life Of A Showgirl, which was recently crowned the official biggest album of 2025.

The rest of the top five in the albums chart was made up of Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years – Don’t Stop (four) and The Weeknd’s The Highlights (five).