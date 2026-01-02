Paul Mescal says he will start rationing workload to avoid resenting his career

Irish actor Paul Mescal has said he will start rationing his workload to avoid resenting his career.

The 29-year-old, who shot to fame during the pandemic for his role as love interest Connell Waldron in BBC miniseries Normal People, based on the novel of the same name by Irish author Sally Rooney, has since starred in blockbusters such as Sir Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II and booked the role of Sir Paul McCartney in the upcoming biopics by filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes.

Mescal, who also stars in two upcoming dramas, Hamnet and The History Of Sound, revealed that the growing film credits comes with a cost and that he may need to be more selective with his workload.

Paul Mescal has a busy slate, including the upcoming The History of Sound (Jeff Moore/PA)

Speaking to The Guardian, Mescal said: “I’m five or six years into this now, and I feel very lucky. But I’m also learning that I don’t think I can go on doing it as much.”

When asked if he is rationing himself, he said: “I think so. I’m gonna have to start doing that. For sure.

“Rationing doesn’t necessarily mean less.

“It means learning that films like The History Of Sound take more out of the well. You can’t keep going back and expect to consistently deliver something you’re proud of.”

Mescal plays Lionel in the film which follows his character’s relationship with David (played by Josh O’Connor) after the pair meet in 1917 at the New England Conservatory, and following the First World War, before travelling together to record folk songs in rural Maine in winter 1920.

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor star in A History Of Sound (Jeff Moore/PA)

He added: “What that (career) rationing looks like, I don’t know.

“I miss being on stage, so I might have a time when I’m only doing theatre for a couple of years. I also have different priorities in my personal life that I want to attend to.

“I don’t want to resent the thing I love. This sounds bold, but I’d rather not be on the train if that is the choice.”

Mescal, who is promoting Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, about William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, played by Irish actress Jessie Buckley, as they manage the grief of losing their son, added: “Once I’ve finished promoting that, I hope nobody gets to see me until 2028 when I’m doing the Beatles.

“People will get a break from me and I’ll get a break from them.”

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal star in Hamnet (Ian West/PA)

Mescal will also make his National Theatre debut in 2027, staring in productions of A Whistle In The Dark and Death Of A Salesman.

It comes after he won an Olivier Award in 2023 for a stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire, before starring in Gladiator II as an arena fighter who tries to bring down two maniacal emperors.

He added: “I loved the process of making that film but The History of Sound felt like home to me. It’s where I’m most comfortable. I want to make more films like that versus ones on the scale of Gladiator II.”

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, The History Of Sound will be released in UK cinemas on January 23.