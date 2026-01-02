Holly Ramsay: Wedding dress was inspired by Princess of Wales and Grace Kelly

Holly Ramsay has said her wedding dress was inspired by Hollywood star and Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, and the Princess of Wales.

The model, whose father is Michelin-starred chef and TV personality, Gordon Ramsay, married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty on Saturday in Bath Abbey.

Inspired by royalty, Ramsay wore an Elie Saab lace dress that she was “totally obsessed with” when she first tried it on paired with a lace veil, shell-shaped Chanel minaudiere and Amina Muaddi heels, which her husband Peaty bought for her as a Christmas present last year.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: “The aisle at the abbey is 65 metres. It’s so grand and so beautiful… I knew I needed something long.

“I knew I wanted to wear something very traditional and quite modest, with lace.

“I’ve always loved Grace Kelly and Kate Middleton’s gowns: that beautiful high neckline, super feminine.

“It makes me feel very princess-like.”

The pair announced their engagement in September 2024 after Peaty proposed while they were on holiday in Crete.

Megan Ramsay, Bethany Peaty and Tilly Ramsay arrive for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)

Among the celebrity guests in attendance at the wedding were: former footballer Sir David Beckham; his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham; and three of their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Carrying a bouquet of white ranunculus, the bride was accompanied by her sisters, Megan and Tilly Ramsay, as her two maids of honour along with Peaty’s sister, Bethany, as her bridesmaid, who were all dressed by family friend, Lady Beckham, and wore red silk maxi dresses.

Following the ceremony, Ramsay changed into her mother’s wedding gown from 1996 for the big reception at Kin House, entering the dinner to Take A Chance on Me by Abba.

She said: “I’ve always loved the idea of bringing in mum’s dress at some point.

“It’s beautiful: silk with a V-neckline and pearls all the way around. I tried it on and it fit me perfectly – it didn’t need any altering.

“Entering our dinner to Take a Chance on Me by ABBA was magic. The first time some of our guests who were also at my parents’ wedding saw my mum’s dress again, 29 years later.”

Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ramsay revealed that her dad was “extremely involved” with designing the menu, overseeing the wedding breakfast and that her parents gifted the newly weds a trip to Mauritius for their honeymoon.

Since the wedding, Peaty appears to have changed his surname on Instagram, updating his username to @AdamRamsayPeaty.

It comes amid a family fallout which saw his mother, Caroline, and father, Mark, miss the wedding ceremony following reports of a family feud which, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, escalated after Peaty’s mother, Caroline, was reportedly not invited to Holly’s hen do.

Ramsay has since also appeared to have changed her name and updated her Instagram account to @hollyramsaypeaty.