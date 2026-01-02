First faithful to be murdered in The Traitors revealed

Nursery school teacher Netty has become the first faithful to be murdered in the new series of The Traitors.

The 42-year-old from Glasgow was “gutted” after receiving her letter revealing that she had been killed on the reality TV show.

She has become the first person to leave the castle.

She was chosen as the first victim of the traitors – barrister Hugo, head of communications Rachel and cyber security consultant Stephen.

The trio made the decision after receiving a list of three names from the secret traitor, whose identity is a mystery to everyone, including the viewers.

Netty was selected as the first victim of the traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The new twist was revealed by host Claudia Winkleman during Thursday night’s episode of the hit BBC show.

The other contestants shortlisted to be murdered were civil servant Maz and gardener James.

After a tense debate in the turret, the traitors determined that killing Netty would be the best move to throw the faithfuls off their scent.

After finding out she had been murdered, Netty said: “I’m so gutted.

“I think I would’ve been a really good faithful, maybe I’ve been too good a faithful, too loud.”

She grew tearful and said: “I don’t want to cry. But I think they’re happy tears, because it’s been awesome.”

The fourth series of the show follows hot on the heels of the hugely popular celebrity spin-off, which was won by comedian Alan Carr in its debut series.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 3 at 7.45pm.