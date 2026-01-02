First faithful banished from The Traitors after tense roundtable

Child liaison officer Judy has become the first person to be banished in the new series of The Traitors.

On Friday night, the reality TV show saw the faithful voted off by her fellow contestants, following a tense roundtable discussion during which account manager Sam shared his suspicions about the 60-year-old.

She has become the first person to be banished from the castle.

Child liaison officer Judy has become the first person to be banished from The Traitors’ castle (Cody Burridge/BBC)

During her exit speech, Judy said: “I would just like to say you’ve been absolutely amazing, I’ve had an absolute blast. And I’m just me. I am a faithful.”

The roundtable were shocked as she revealed her status, and contestant Roxy was frustrated and told the others to “stop going with the herd mentality”.

Last night’s episode saw Roxy reveal she is the daughter of Judy.

The 32-year-old has not yet disclosed her identity to the other contestants.

Roxy said: “I feel Sam has played quite a pivotal role in mum’s banishment.

“Mum’s game might be over, but mine is just starting.”

Roxy has not yet revealed to the other contestants that she is the daughter of Judy (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The episode also saw nursery school teacher Netty become the first faithful to be murdered, and the first person to leave the castle.

The 42-year-old from Glasgow was “gutted” after receiving her letter revealing that she had been “killed”.

She said: “I think I would’ve been a really good faithful.”

She was chosen as the first victim of the traitors – barrister Hugo, head of communications Rachel and cyber security consultant Stephen.

Netty was selected as the first victim of the traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The trio made the decision after receiving a list of three names from the secret traitor, whose identity is a mystery to everyone, including the viewers.

The new twist was revealed by host Claudia Winkleman during Thursday night’s episode of the hit BBC show.

Tonight’s show saw the secret traitor whittle the list of potential murder victims down to retiree Ben, sweet shop assistant Reece, and for the second night in a row, civil servant Maz.

The traitors discussed who they think may be the secret traitor, and agreed it must be a woman, with Rachel saying: “Three males. A female has done that.”

The episode also saw the contestants successfully add another £8,750 to the prize pot in Friday’s challenge.

Three players – Amanda, internal auditor Faraaz and PhD student Jade – won themselves shields, granting them protection from the traitors’ next kill.

The fourth series of the show follows hot on the heels of the hugely popular celebrity spin-off, which was won by comedian Alan Carr in its debut series.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 3 at 7.45pm.