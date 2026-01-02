Dani Dyer-Bowen inspired to go on Celebrity SAS after watching Georgia Harrison

Reality TV star Dani Dyer-Bowen has said she was inspired to go on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after she watched Georgia Harrison successfully complete the 2024 series.

Like Dyer, Harrison, 31, made a name for herself on ITV reality dating show Love Island, but in recent years she has turned her hand to campaigning on violence against women and girls after becoming a victim of revenge porn.

Love Island winner Dyer-Bowen, 29, is among 14 famous faces who feature in the upcoming series of the Channel 4 reality show in which contestants undertake SAS training in the heat of the north African sun.

Georgia Harrison after she was made an MBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She said: “I’ve always been a massive fan of the show and I remember watching a series that Georgia Harrison had done thinking that I really feel like I want to do it.

“And so when the opportunity came around, I just couldn’t say no.

“These sorts of opportunities don’t really come around often so I just thought, let’s have a go, let’s see if I can actually do it.”

Dyer-Bowen, who is the daughter of former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, said she did “boot camp training” for the eight-part series.

“I sort of had to up the ante and do outdoor boot camp training. And do you know what, that sort of training, well I mean it is so much harder than running on a running machine in the gym,” she said.

Among this year’s competitors are World Cup-winning former rugby player Ben Cohen, former cricketer Graeme Swann and Gladiator Toby Olubi.

The show sees recruits take part in the most gruelling phase of Special Forces selection, overseen by the directing staff, and this time seven British celebrities have been pitted against seven Australian stars.

Ben Cohen is among the contestants (Ben Whitley/PA)

“I think when the DS saw me, they probably thought, ‘Oh, she’ll be gone in a day’,” Dyer-Bowen said.

“It took time before I really started thinking I could actually do this. Because I was against so many athletes, rugby players, Olympians, I kept thinking these people were so much fitter than me.

“And I’ve always been a bit of a comparer. I go, ‘Oh, can I do it? I’m only 5ft 2. Am I going to be able to have the strength to do it?’

“And the DS used to say to me, ‘This is your own journey. You don’t have to be the fastest. You don’t have to be the fittest. You just have to give it a go.’

“And I remember after a few days I thought, well actually I’m still here. Let’s just keep going. This is my own thing!”

Reflecting on the living conditions, she said: “The toilet situation was horrendous. We lost all dignity on day one. It was open toilets, 50-degree heat, it smelled awful.

“We were pooing on poo, putting sand on top. Washing armpits in sinks. Showers were pointless because you’d get dunked in mud. My toenail came off. My feet were covered in blisters.”

Ryan Moloney is among the Australian competitors (Ian West/PA)

The other British competitors are Love Island star Gabby Allen and social media stars Cole Anderson James and Jack Joseph.

The Australian recruits are TV personality Jessika Power, former cricketer Brad Hodge, retired Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm, actor Axle Whitehead, Neighbours star Ryan Moloney, actress Natalie Bassingthwaighte and retired Olympic swimmer Mack Horton.

Unlike other reality shows, contestants are not eliminated on Celebrity SAS, and are instead culled by the directing staff or able to withdraw themselves, with those who remain at the end declared the winners.

Dyer-Bowen’s appearance on the show comes after she pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing in September having fractured her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 on Sundays and Monday at 9pm from January 4.