Clare Balding remembers her father Ian as ‘funny, fearless, charming’

Broadcaster Clare Balding has paid tribute to her father Ian, the renowned racehorse trainer, as “one of a kind” following his death aged 87.

Trainer of the Derby winner Mill Reef, Ian retired in 2002, handing over the licence to his son Andrew, and author and TV star Clare was also a leading amateur rider before she embarked on a broadcasting career.

In a post on Instagram, alongside pictures, Clare wrote: “My Dad was one of a kind. Fearless, funny and charming he was an all round sportsman, a great trainer and a beautiful horseman.

“He loved his dogs, his horses and his family – probably in that order.

“He shared with me his passion for sport and taught me to be brave enough to chase a dream, even if it seemed impossible. We’ll miss him so much.”

Ian was also a Cheltenham Festival-winning rider in his amateur days, and had sent out many top-class performers from his Kingsclere yard including Glint Of Gold, Selkirk and Lochsong, but 1971 Derby hero Mill Reef remains a standout name in his career.

A post on Instagram from the yard read: “We are deeply sorry to share the sad news that Ian Balding has passed away.

“A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman.

“He will be greatly missed by all at Park House.”

Clare Balding arriving for a performance of the pantomime Sleeping Beauty, at the London Palladium (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Celebrities including Claudia Winkleman posted messages of support on Clare’s Instagram post, with The Traitors host writing: “Sending you all my love”, while former Made in Chelsea star and I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo said: “Sending you so much love Clare, so very sorry.”

Also paying tribute was Italian jockey Frankie Dettori who said in a statement on X: “I woke up this morning to the sad news of the passing of Ian Balding, a man who was a tremendous supporter of mine in my early days.

“We shared some wonderful moments together, notably with Lochsong and Lochangel, and it was through Ian that I was first given the opportunity to ride for Her Majesty The Queen, something I will always be deeply grateful for.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Balding family and to everyone associated with Park House at this very difficult time.”

Dettori appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2023.