Actor Warwick Davis calls OBE accolade a ‘very dignified honour’

Actor Warwick Davis has described being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) as a “very dignified honour”.

It comes after he was named in the New Year Honours list earlier this week, for his services to drama and charity.

Speaking to Times Radio, the 55-year-old said: “It’s a very dignified honour. It’s not like a Bafta – it’s not big and shiny and show-bizzy.

“It’s a quiet recognition of something that I’ve done in the past, my contribution to drama or entertainment and the charity work I’ve done.”

Davis called the accolade a ‘quiet recognition of something that I’ve done in the past’ (James Manning/PA)

He continued: “I didn’t do any of what I do to get an award. I just do it because I enjoy doing it.”

The accolade comes after he was given Bafta’s highest honour at its annual film awards, the Bafta Fellowship, for his performing and advocacy work last February.

Davis was born with a rare form of dwarfism called Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita.

He is an advocate for individuals with dwarfism, and co-founded the charity Little People UK in 2012 alongside his late wife, Samantha.

Warwick Davis won the Bafta Fellowship Award during the 78th British Academy Film Awards in last February (Ian West/PA Wire)

The actor is best known for his role as Professor Filius Flitwick and goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter film series.

The hit film franchise is based on the books of the same name by author JK Rowling, and the first instalment was released in 2001. It spanned for 10 years, before concluding in 2011.

Davis praised his time working on the series, and said: “Professor Flitwick was a lovely role to play for 10 years with all those amazing actors, Michael Gambon, Robbie Coltrane, Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman.

“To be working alongside those guys was truly an honour.”

Davis praised his old Harry Potter castmates (Ian West/PA)

A reboot of the popular fantasy franchise was confirmed in 2023, and will see it made into a TV show for American television network HBO.

Davis will reprise his role as Professor Flitwick in the upcoming series.

He said: “We’re retelling those wonderful stories, but with more depth and detail than has been seen before.

“They’re very faithful adaptations of the book.”

He added: “It’s weird being back in the same studios again, doing it all again, because Leavesden is where we shot the films.”

The TV series is expected to take 10 years to complete in total, and the first series is set to launch in 2027.