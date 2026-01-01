Who are the contestants on the new series of The Traitors?

The fourth series of The Traitors will see 22 people from across the UK descend on a Scottish castle in a bid to win up to £120,000.

– Who are the contestants?

Adam (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Adam, 34, builder, Essex

Do you have a game plan?

“Yes, on both sides whether I’m a faithful or a traitor. I’ve thought about it a lot.

“I’ve got the sort of brain that thinks of something 100 times before anyone else has. It’s just the way I am.

“I love to plan stuff, have the answer in my head before anyone asks the question. A lot will depend on the personalities that are in there.

“You have to act a certain way around certain people, not everyone will come from the same background as me.

“You have to sort of blend in and adapt to the situation that you’re dealt. If I’m a faithful I won’t lie about anything. Everyone’s going to know my name, what I do for a living.

“The only thing I’d have to lie about is if I’m a traitor. I don’t understand why people add more pressure to be anything other than themselves.

“When I answer something, I want it to trip off my tongue, not to hesitate.”

Amanda (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Amanda, 57, retired police office, Brighton

How would you feel about being a faithful?

“Well, I initially thought that would be easy because I was a police officer. My job was to help people being a faithful, good person so it would feel natural to be a faithful in the game.

“I thought it would be easy because of the type of character that I am, however, I think it’s hard.

“There is an advantage to being a traitor at the beginning because you know a few more sides to the puzzle.”

Ben (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Ben, 66, retired, Hampshire

If you’re a traitor, how do you think you’ll feel?

“I’d love to be a traitor. The traitor has everything. They know who the other traitors are, they know who all the faithfuls are.

“If you’re a faithful, you only know who you are, you don’t know who anybody else is, so you’re at a disadvantage right away. I would love to be a traitor because you’re in control.”

Ellie (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Ellie, 33, psychologist, London

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

“I think it is so psychologically interesting. I’ve watched it, and I love analysing what everyone’s doing and thinking through why they’re convinced that they know something, when to the viewer, they’re quite clearly wrong.

“I had to get involved, I had to understand it and get in there and play the game.”

Faraaz (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Faraaz, 22, internal auditor, Middlesbrough

If you are a traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

“Oh, I’ll be throwing people under the bus if I need to! Really, it’s in a traitor’s best interests to stick with their fellow traitors as long as possible.

“Once you start betraying each other the trust goes, and then there are risks taken for unnecessary reasons.

“So, unity at the start and then throw someone under the bus at the last minute to be able to get to the next stage! It’s the game at the end of the day; the game’s the game.”

Fiona (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Fiona, 62, local government officer, Swansea

How good are you at spotting a liar?

“I’m really good at spotting a liar, because it’s part of my job. You can look for the body language, but sometimes people are very good at hiding body language.

“Eye contact is really important, and I tend to use a lot of that in my work to assess people.

“You’ve also got to be aware that in this process, people are naturally going to be nervous, so it may appear they’re fibbing just because they’re uncomfortable and twitchy, whereas actually they are truthful. It’s going to be a lot harder to spot a liar.”

Harriet (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Harriet, 52, crime writer and former barrister, London

If you are chosen to be a traitor, how do you think you’ll feel?

“Absolutely delighted because it’s the closest I’ll ever get in real life to plotting murder and the idea that I can live my job feels like it would be an incredible opportunity.

“Having said that, being a faithful is also an opportunity to live my job, just in a different kind of a way.

“So, I win either way, but I think that the truest form of the game is being a traitor, because then you really do get to do the double play and I think I would find that very exciting.”

Hugo (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Hugo, 51, barrister, London

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

“It’s such a fascinating game, and what really gets me is watching people around the round table and how wrong they get it.

“I’m a barrister so I talk to juries, but they go off and make the decisions in a quiet room so I never get to see it, but this, you just think, how could you be so wrong? I can’t take my eyes off it, I love it.”

Jack (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Jack, 29, personal trainer, Essex

What do you think you will bring to the show?

“I’m a real people person. I love being around people. I’ve planned so many tactics even before I knew I was going be on it.

“I’ve deep dived into everything, because it fascinates me, like how there are so many common themes you see.

“Herd mentality, conformity, bias, all these things that pop up throughout the show, but you see it playing out in real time.

“I think all of them will probably underestimate me. I’m going to play on the stereotype of being the PT from Essex.

“And I think everyone will have their preconceived ideas of what someone from Essex and what a personal trainer is about, which is fantastic, because if I live it up and ham it up a bit no one will anticipate me to be the one with all the tactics.”

Jade ((BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Jade, 25, PhD student, West Midlands

If you are a faithful, what qualities do you think you’re going to need to make it through to the final?

“You just need to be able to stand your ground and you need to be able to fight in your corner.

“If you look at the two people that won last season, they were quite strong as characters and didn’t back down from a fire either. You know that you are a faithful, and if you can sit in your corner under fire, and stay there quite comfortably, then I think that’s all right, that’s enough.”

James (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– James, 38, gardener, Weymouth

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

“I am an anorak. I love the show, but I didn’t start watching The Traitors until the second series because people nagged me.

“I used to play a lot of poker, and it has similarities, especially the round table. I have a desire to play the game well. Not in an arrogant way, but in a confident way, I think I could do this.

“So, I’m here with a passion for the game and sort of geeky vibes, I think that’s what drew me to it. It’s like a beautiful lovechild of Midsomer Murders and poker.”

Jessie (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Jessie, 28, hairstylist, Hull

What do you think you’ll bring to the game?

“I feel like people will underestimate me just because of how I am and how I look with my orange hair and because I have a stammer.

“People might think that I don’t have it in in me to be brutal, but I do.”

Judy (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Judy, 60, child liaison officer, Doncaster

What do you think you will bring to the game?

“I’m very much a people person and I work in fostering and adoption. I’m full of laughter, because I’m always jolly.

“I don’t do mardy. I just want to be there for people, embrace it and enjoy it.

“I’m going to let the game unfold, make myself present, whilst obviously keeping under that radar. I won’t be big and loud; I’ll be myself and have fun.

“People usually gravitate towards me because they think I’m quite warm and loving, which I am, but I can have a dark side if I need to!”

Matthew (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Matthew, 35, creative director, Edinburgh

Do you have a game plan going in?

“Anyone but me – that’s my simple plan, as long as it’s not me. I do not care whether they’re a traitor or a faithful, as long as it’s not me.

“I think The Traitors is a social game, and if you’ve got favour with people, or if someone has a warmer feeling towards me than someone else, then that’s the way that the vote will go.”

Maz (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Maz, 59, civil servant, Preston

If you’re a faithful, what qualities do you think you’re going to need to make it through to the final?

“If I’m a faithful, I think I need to be as honest and as genuine as possible.

“When I say genuine, I mean to have true feeling and meaning with what I say.

“Words are words, but actions speak louder than words, and in the missions, and around the round table, I think if I come across well and if people see me as genuinely decent, then I think I’ll do alright.”

Netty (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Netty, 42, nursery school teacher, Glasgow

How good are you at spotting a liar?

“Probably not as good as I thought, but I’ve had life lessons to teach me, so I am not as naive as I used to be.

“Not everyone is nice and wants to do nice things, and I need to remember that in the game.”

Rachel (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Rachel, 42, head of communications, County Down

Why did you apply to be on the show?

“I love the game. I’ve played the game Mafia for about 15 years, and I am a competitive person, through and through.

“My friends and family call me Monica from Friends. I just love games. I love challenges, so I thought I’m going to give that a go.”

Reece ((BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Reece, 27, sweet shop assistant, Sheffield

What are you like when playing games with friends and family?

I’m naturally competitive and I am a sucker for a board game. I am equally a sucker for finding little ways on how I can cheat at the game.

Ross (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Ross, 37, sales exec and personal trainer, London

What do you think you’ll bring to the game?

“A competitive edge. I’m also a winner. I’ve won at most things. When I was younger, I played basketball for London and at the London Youth Games, moving on to play rugby sevens through Sport England Tall and Talented scheme under 25s.

“I did bodybuilding. I’m a fifth ranked muscle model in Europe. And so, yes, I have a lot of accolades, and I also generally believe I’m just really lucky.”

Roxy (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Roxy, 32, recruiter, Amsterdam

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

“When I watched the first series, it was different to anything I’ve ever seen before.

“The first six years of my life were a little rocky, and I think having that lived experience of adapting to different situations, meeting different people, figuring out who to trust, I thought those skills that have come from unfortunate circumstances, would actually take me really far on the show.”

Sam (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Sam, 34, account manager, north Yorkshire

Do you have a game plan?

My game plan is just assuming that I’m going to be made a traitor. I’ve rewatched all of the three seasons recently to see exactly how the good and bad traitors played the game.

“The best answer I’ve found is that the first five to seven banishments and murders are pretty much pot luck.

“It’s almost herd mentality; people go into that round table and one person says something that people cotton onto and it becomes a domino effect.”

Stephen (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

– Stephen, 32, cyber security consultant, London

Would you like to be a traitor or a faithful?

“I can be a bit of a control freak, and I feel like as a traitor, it really is the best way to take control of the game.

“Your chances of going home are slashed by 50% because you can only go out by banishment. Whereas, if you’re a faithful, you’ve got two chances of being banished or murdered.

“Watching it, you sometimes think, oh my god, the traitors have to hide who they are the whole time but you have to walk a difficult line as a faithful. Make connections but don’t be too loud, contribute ideas but don’t be suspicious.”

The Traitors begins on January 1 at 8pm on BBC One.