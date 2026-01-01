Traitors contestants include best-selling crime writer and psychologist

A best-selling crime writer, a retired police detective and a psychologist are among the contestants on the new series of The Traitors.

They will be joined by a barrister, a poker-playing gardener, a cyber security consultant, a civil servant, a builder and a personal trainer as a new batch of faithfuls try to weed out the murderous traitors in the eagerly anticipated fourth series of the BBC juggernaut.

Some 22 civilians will convene in a castle in the Scottish Highlands under the watchful eye of host Claudia Winkleman, just months after the success of the first celebrity spin-off, which was won by comedian Alan Carr.

Author Harriet Tyce is on the show (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

Crime writer and former barrister Harriet Tyce, 52, is among the line-up for the new series and said she thinks her career has prepared her for her stint on the show.

She said: “I spend my life making up horrible ways for people to die and killing people on the page.

“The idea that I might get to actually plot to kill people or to track down a murderer, but, you know, without actual blood being shed, it’s the closest that I’d get to that experience in real life. So quite honestly, what’s not to like?”

The writer, whose novels include A Lesson In Cruelty, Blood Orange and It Ends At Midnight, added: “I write books which are all about people not being who they seem, and The Traitors is like the quintessence of people not being who they seem.

“I might bring an ability to see patterns in people’s behaviour.

“I might be good because of my criminal barrister training at picking up on inconsistencies in what people say. I mean, I’m really good at putting clues together, but I say all of this and I could collapse into a puddle of angst and it might be a complete disaster.”

Tyce added she is going to “play down” her professional background to her fellow contestants, saying: “I think what I’m going to try and do is dial up the housewife, mother side of myself that’s quite lovable.

“I can bake cakes. I cook. I look after my family. I’ve got a lovely golden retriever and a lovely labradoodle.

“All of these things are completely true. But there is also another side to me, so I think the juxtaposition of being nice and then hiding the more cut-throat part of me is the big strategy.

“I’m not going to be dishonest. I’m just going to play it down.”

Amanda is a retired police detective (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

Also on the line-up is retired police detective Amanda, 57, from Brighton, who will also utilise her professional skills.

She said: “I’ve done lots of interviews with criminals and victims. You have to put the pieces together to find the truth and see through the lies.

“To be a traitor, you have to be good at lying, have a good poker face and be a master of deflection to prevent you being identified.

“I’ve learned a lot about being deceptive, devious and cunning.

“On the other side of the coin, I am a good person, and I became a police officer to help people.

“You have to be nice and calm, even when there’s a big storm around you. I’d bring all these skills into the game, whichever role I am assigned.”

Psychologist Ellie, 33, said she plans to keep her job a secret, adding: “I think I might be the first psychologist on the show, so I’m hoping I can bring that psychological perspective.

Ellie is a psychologist (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

“I’m going to be analysing what other contestants are doing and trying to think through what their motivations are for behaving in certain ways.”

She continued: “I’m hoping to be a traitor, but I think it’s absolutely about trying to form bonds with people early on, because we know that voting around the round table isn’t just about who’s suspicious, it’s also about the bonds that you’ve made with people.

“So that’s kind of the plan, to try and befriend everyone and see how that goes. I am also going to be hiding my occupation as I don’t want people to make assumptions about me.”

The Traitors launches on January 1 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.