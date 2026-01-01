The Archers has lasted for 75 years as it reflects listeners’ lives, says star

Actress Felicity Finch said BBC Radio 4’s The Archers has lasted so long as it “reflects listeners’ lives”, as she discussed the longevity of the show ahead of its 75th anniversary.

The milestone, which falls on New Year’s Day, will be commemorated through the broadcast of special programmes, including a recreation of the first scene from the original episode, which was broadcast on January 1 1951.

Finch, Timothy Bentinck, Daisy Badger, Ben Norris and Wilf Scolding will star in the special episode as Doris, Dan, Grace, Philip and Jack Archer, gathering in the kitchen of Brookfield Farm to ring in the new year.

Finch, 70, joined the BBC Radio 4 show in 1987, and has played the character, Ruth Archer, since then.

Speaking about why she thinks the show has lasted so long, she said: “One of the main reasons the programme has lasted 75 years is this juxtaposition of the everyday with the important social issues that affect everybody’s lives.

“We are reflecting listeners’ lives.”

The actress discussed a time when a listener got in contact about her character’s storyline in 2000, during which Ruth was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Finch said: “(The listener) wrote a letter saying ‘thank you, I’m going to have a mastectomy next week and I would never have found the lump if I hadn’t been listening to the programme. I didn’t know that young mothers could get breast cancer’.”

The storyline explored Ruth’s diagnosis, mastectomy and chemotherapy.

Previously, Finch has said in an interview with the BBC that this storyline was a highlight for her.

She said: “Being involved in such an emotional story was an amazing challenge and responsibility, not least because I was very aware that many listeners would either have had cancer themselves or know someone close to them who had.

“The writers and directors were all very sensitive as to how it could affect David and Ruth’s relationship.”

Timothy Bentinck stars in The Archers (Victoria Jones/PA)

Bentinck, who plays David Archer, emphasised how important the listeners are to the radio show.

He said: “People tell you about their experiences listening to The Archers and say ‘I’m unimportant’ – no you’re not.

“You are the most important person.”

The 72-year-old has played his role on the radio soap for 35 years, having started in 1982, shortly after joining the BBC Radio Repertory Company.

Badger, who plays Pip Archer, also praised the importance of the show’s audience, and said: “The Archers is mine. If you’re a listener, The Archers is yours.

“I just think that’s one of the most beautiful things.”