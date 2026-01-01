Stranger Things to draw to a close with highly anticipated final episode

Hit sci-fi series Stranger Things will draw to a close with an eagerly anticipated final episode released in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The last episode of the hit series will be released on Netflix at 1am on January 1 2026 in the UK, and at 5pm PT/ 8pm ET on December 31 in North America.

The final trailer for the episode saw Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven urged to “fight for a world beyond Hawkins”.

In the trailer, David Harbour’s Jim Hopper tells Brown’s character: “I need you to fight one last time.

“Life has been so unfair to you, your childhood was taken from you, you have been attacked, you’ve been manipulated by terrible people, but you never let it break you.

“Fight for the days on the other side of this, fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let’s end this, kid.”

The monologue was edited with flashbacks from the previous four series and shows some of the ordeals Eleven has endured.

The fifth and final series has been divided into three parts.

The second volume, which was released on Boxing Day, saw Hawkins placed under quarantine as the military intensified its hunt to find Eleven, meanwhile, the group of friends came up against antagonist Vecna for one final time.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things first aired in 2016 and also stars Beetlejuice actress Winona Ryder.

It has made Brown into a global star, as well as actors Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Maya Hawke.

The franchise has since expanded into a play, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, as well as an upcoming animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.