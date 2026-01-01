Stranger Things cast bid farewell to Hawkins after emotional finale

Millie Bobby Brown has signed off from Stranger Things after the show came to an emotional conclusion.

The hit sci-fi series ended with the third instalment of series five, which was released in the early hours of New Year’s Day in the UK.

Brown, 21, who rocketed to fame almost 10 years ago with her role as Eleven, shared a black and white photo from the set, and captioned it: “Over and out.”

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, also bid farewell to the show with a gallery of photos captioned: “The end :).”

The pictures show him with castmates Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin; Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike; Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas; and Sadie Sink, who plays Max.

Another photo shows an arrangement of handwritten cards he gave to his castmates, including Brown and Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce, as well as to the show creators Ross and Matt Duffer.

The final two-hour episode followed on from the first two volumes of the season, which set the stage for a final battle to stop Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) from merging the Abyss into Hawkins.

At the end of the second batch of episodes, Brown’s Eleven agreed to a plan, devised by her sister, that the only way to ensure the military cannot create more children with powers to use for evil is to vanish into the Upside Down when it is destroyed.

The final episode answered the question of whether this plan was executed.

The trailer, released just days before the episode launched, showed David Harbour’s Jim Hopper telling Eleven: “I need you to fight one last time.

“Life has been so unfair to you, your childhood was taken from you, you have been attacked, you’ve been manipulated by terrible people, but you never let it break you.

“Fight for the days on the other side of this, fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let’s end this, kid.”

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things first aired in 2016 and rocketed its young stars, including Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Maya Hawke, to fame.

The franchise has since expanded into a play, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, as well as an upcoming animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.