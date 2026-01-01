Singer Pink rings in new year from hospital bed after surgery

Singer Pink shared a message of hope for the new year as she welcomed 2026 from a hospital bed after surgery on her neck.

The musician revealed she was getting “two new shiny discs in my neck” because “Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport”.

Pink, real name Alecia Hart, famously performs aerial acrobatics from high wires during her lives shows.

She shared a photo of herself smiling in a hospital bed, with a large dressing on her neck, and wrote on Instagram: “I want to say Happy New Year’s to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse. I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025.

“This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying. In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty.”

She added: “I’ve realized dreams this year, as well as nightmares. And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body.

“It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck.

“A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport. And as I sit here by myself on New Year’s Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made.”

She added: “I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice. I know that isn’t a reality for some.

“I will work this year to help preserve the choices of others to make for themselves and their families and this very pursuit of happiness.

“Let’s do better for ourselves and for others. Let’s not be afraid to take care of ourselves and others.

“I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt. I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones.

“And I’m going to rage against the dying of the light. I’m going to reclaim my wild. And I’m going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness.”

Pink is an outspoken advocate for many causes, including women’s health and reproductive rights, and has discussed the antisemitism she has faced in her life.

She has two children, daughter Willow and son Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.