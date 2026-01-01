New twist unveiled as The Traitors returns to BBC

A new twist was unveiled as The Traitors returned to the BBC for a fourth series – a secret traitor, whose identity will be a mystery to everyone, including the viewers.

Twenty-two civilians convened in a castle in the Scottish Highlands in the first episode of the new series, including a retired police chief inspector, a crime novelist and a psychologist.

Host Claudia Winkleman selected barrister Hugo, 51, head of communications Rachel, 42, and cyber security consultant Stephen, 32, as traitors, but also a secret fourth traitor.

The Traitors contestant Rachel (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem/PA)

The identity of the final traitor, who wears a red cloak in contrast to the famous green cloaks worn by the others, will not be revealed to viewers, or the other traitors.

However, the secret traitor is informed of the identity of the other three traitors.

The secret traitor will also provide the other traitors with a shortlist of players from which they can murder, thus eliminating many of their options.

After learning of the twist, Hugo said: “The whole point of being a traitor is having perfect information, and now there is somebody above us in the chain.”

Some 10 contestants were up for murder after the first mission, which saw the players split into teams to row boats to collect gold coffins and place them in graves to bank money.

The Traitors contestant Hugo (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem/PA)

Each coffin placed successfully in a grave, each bearing the name of a different player who would then be up for murder, was worth £1,000.

The group successfully added £10,000 to the prize pot, leaving 10 people in the pool of potential murder victims.

The secret traitor then whittled the list down to civil servant Maz, nursery school teacher Netty and gardener James.

The identity of the person the traitors chose to murder was not revealed.

The Traitors contestant Stephen (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem/PA)

Elsewhere in the episode it was revealed child liaison officer Judy, 60 is the mother of recruiter Roxy, 32, having adopted her when she was nearly five.

The duo have decided to keep the information secret from the rest of the group.

They are not the only players keeping secrets – retired police detective Amanda and crime writer Harriet Tyce have both said they will conceal their backgrounds to avoid provoking suspicion.

Author Harriet Tyce appears on the show (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem/PA)

Tyce, whose novels include A Lesson In Cruelty, Blood Orange and It Ends At Midnight, previously said she is going to “play down” her professional background to her fellow contestants, saying: “I think what I’m going to try and do is dial up the housewife, mother side of myself that’s quite lovable.

“I can bake cakes. I cook. I look after my family. I’ve got a lovely golden retriever and a lovely labradoodle.

“All of these things are completely true. But there is also another side to me, so I think the juxtaposition of being nice and then hiding the more cut-throat part of me is the big strategy.

“I’m not going to be dishonest. I’m just going to play it down.”

The fourth series of the show follows hot on the heels of the hugely popular celebrity spin-off, which was won by comedian Alan Carr in its debut series.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 2 at 8pm.