In Pictures: Oasis back, Tom Cruise’s final mission and a farewell to Ozzy

Oasis’s long-awaited return to the stage was one of the highlights in the entertainment world in 2025 as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher put their differences aside and reformed the famous Britpop band.

Music fans also headed to Worthy Farm in Somerset, where The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo headlined the Glastonbury Festival.

Meanwhile, thousands flocked to Birmingham to pay tribute to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died just weeks after the band were reunited at Villa Park.

Photographers from the Press Association were on hand throughout the year to capture the events.

There were plenty of bucket hats on view as the Oasis Live 25 tour kicked off in Cardiff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Pyramid Stage during her headline slot at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Rod Stewart with guest Ronnie Wood performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Floral tributes left by the Sabbath Wall on Navigation Street in Birmingham, following the death of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne (Jacob King/PA)

Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne viewed messages left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Awards season saw Charli XCX pick up the prize for artist of the year at the Brits, while Sam Fender won the Mercury Music Prize.

In the film world, Mikey Madison won a Bafta and an Oscar for her role in Anora, which also picked up the best picture gong at the Academy Awards.

Charli XCX after winning artist of the year during the Brits at London’s O2 Arena (Lucy North/PA)

Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to British culture at the Brits, wearing a red military-style blazer dress on stage, with performers in military parade dress following her (Lucy North/PA)

Oscar winner Mikey Madison attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

Red carpet events this year attracted Hollywood stars, such as Tom Cruise, to Britain, while home-grown talent was also out in force, including at the premiere of Paddington: The Musical.

Tom Cruise attends the global premiere for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in central London (Ian West/PA)

Margot Robbie during a photocall for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (Ian West/PA)

David Tennant attending the opening night of Paddington: The Musical at the Savoy Theatre in London (Ian West/PA)

This year’s red carpets also served us some of fashion’s most memorable moments, including from Wicked star Ariana Grande, as well as Zendaya and Rihanna at the Met Gala.

In London, West End fans who did not have a ticket could still see Rachel Zegler dressed as Eva Peron in a new production of Evita at the London Palladium, as she sang Don’t Cry For Me Argentina on a balcony outside the theatre.

Zendaya attending the Met Gala 2025 in New York (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rihanna announced her pregnancy during the Met Gala in May, where she appeared in a pinstripe look and a huge hat, with her baby bump on display (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ariana Grande arriving for the European premiere of Wicked: For Good at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rachel Zegler singing Don’t Cry For Me Argentina on a balcony outside the London Palladium (Ian West/PA)

BBC show Strictly Come Dancing was rarely out of the news. And while another award was no surprise, fans of the dance show were shocked to learn that it would be the last series for hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

An amazing year for Winkleman, who also hosted BBC hit The Celebrity Traitors, was capped with an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle where she was made an MBE by the King.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell with the memorable moment Bafta, voted for by the public (Ian West/PA)