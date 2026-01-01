Great British Bake Off to introduce new audience choice week

The Great British Bake Off will introduce a new themed week in which viewers choose the challenges set for the bakers.

The upcoming series will feature audience choice week, which will see the contestants prepare bakes suggested by fans watching at home.

The bakes will then be assessed as usual by judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith will assess the bakes (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Viewers can submit their ideas at channel4.com/takepart before the deadline on Sunday January 18.

Hollywood said: “For the first time ever, Prue and I are going to be sharing the reins for this audience choice week.

“We want to give our brilliant viewers the chance to help shape the show, and see their ideas come to life in the tent.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what great ideas come through.

“People often come up to me in the street with challenges they wish they could see on the show, well now is the perfect opportunity!”

Dame Prue said: “I’m really looking forward to Bake Off’s very first audience choice week, giving the show’s fans the opportunity to have their say about what bakes they’d like to see in the tent next year.”

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 later this year.